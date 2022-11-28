ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Biden, Prince William meet in chilly Boston

US President Joe Biden met briefly Friday with Britain's Prince William in Boston where the two quickly hit on the most British of conversation topics -- the bad weather. Prince William chuckled and later could be heard informing the president that "when we got in Wednesday, it was pouring with rain."
BOSTON, MA

