Monroe, MI

HometownLife.com

Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit

Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Best and worst Christmas candy of 2022: Ranked

About 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, but are they among the best or worse Christmas candy? And what do Michiganders think of it?. Well, it’s a bit of a tossup, according to a survey by CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store. It’s the favorite Christmas candy in two states (Louisiana and Oregon) and in the top three of 25 states. At the same time, non-peppermint candy canes come in at No. 5 on the Top 10 Worst Christmas Candy list and peppermint candy canes are an honorable mention.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan

One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Classic cocktails with a vegan twist are a specialty at Ann Arbor’s North Star Lounge

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s North Star Lounge had to start with the classics in establishing itself as the first all-vegan bar in Michigan. From the Old Fashioned to the Tom Collins to a choose-your-own highball option, its menu reads like a greatest hits list of the standards you’re likely to to find at any bar, with an attention to detail on keeping drinks vegan and the ingredients local, whenever possible.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
DETROIT, MI
