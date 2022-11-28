Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
ND Supreme Court hears abortion arguments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding North Dakota’s abortion ban. Previously, a south-central district judge ruled that abortion was still legal in the state while the lawsuit was being tried. The Attorney General’s Office is challenging that decision. “The abortion law...
Court records unsealed in bribery case between contractor and Three Affiliated Tribes officials
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Court records for a bribery case between a contractor and officials of the Three Affiliated Tribes were unsealed by the North Dakota District Court on Nov. 16. Contractor Francisco Javier Solis Chacon pleaded guilty in Feb. 2019, to bribing officials who were agents of the Mandan,...
ND awaiting federal money for career academies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is still waiting for tens of millions of dollars for career academies statewide. Last year, the State Legislature appropriated more than $88 million for Career and Technical Education. Of that funding, $68 million was within the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government, which the state hasn’t received yet. CTE Director Wayde Sick believes the money will be approved, but is hopeful the Legislature will act if not.
Hoeven cosponsors E15 bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven is cosponsoring a bill that would allow for the sale of E15 gasoline year-round. Usually, the sale of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend is banned from June to September. Both President Biden and President Trump have taken steps to lift the ban. This is the second time Hoeven has introduced legislation that would legalize the year-round sale of E15.
US House passes bill to advert rail strike
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, the U.S. House moved to stop an impending rail strike by passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a settlement previously reached in September. The bill now goes to the Senate, where if passed, will be signed by President Biden who urged Congress earlier this week to intervene.
