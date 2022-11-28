BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is still waiting for tens of millions of dollars for career academies statewide. Last year, the State Legislature appropriated more than $88 million for Career and Technical Education. Of that funding, $68 million was within the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government, which the state hasn’t received yet. CTE Director Wayde Sick believes the money will be approved, but is hopeful the Legislature will act if not.

