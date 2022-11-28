Read full article on original website
FormerDemocrat
2d ago
Castile was a good guy but he messed up and kept reaching even though the officer told him not to. Was high and carrying and didn’t follow the procedures during a traffic stop while carrying. Sad but a lesson for others. If you tell the officer that you are carrying then you leave your hands on the wheel.
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Court: Ex-cop who fatally shot Philando Castile had teaching license wrongfully denied
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has determined a state board that licenses teachers wrongly denied a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in 2016. As a result of the verdict issued Monday, Jeronimo Yanez's case has been sent back...
mprnews.org
Court orders state to reconsider teaching license for ex-cop who killed Castile
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a state board to reconsider issuing a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who killed Philando Castile. A jury in 2017 acquitted Jeronimo Yanez of second-degree manslaughter and a firearms charge in the shooting death the previous year of Philando Castile, a St. Paul school cafeteria supervisor, along Larpenteur Avenue.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Texas
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
Man who allegedly pulled out gun, made threats inside Twin Cities gay bar facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar on Monday now faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.Conell Walter Harris was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m., and several employees said he was "acting strangely." When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.Charges say he continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation. He left the bar but later came back to play pool. He was arrested at the scene.Harris was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with him, according to the charges.
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
MN homelessness advocates react to NYC directive to hospitalize mentally ill involuntarily
MINNEAPOLIS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced city officials can now hospitalize people "who pose a risk of harm to themselves even if they are not an imminent threat to the public." Outreach teams in the Twin Cities said the new NYC rule is a double-edged sword.
fox9.com
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
Courthouse News Service
Indiana AG goes after doctor who performed abortion for 10-year-old rape victim
INDIANAPOLIS (CN) — Indiana's Republican attorney general filed a complaint Wednesday claiming a doctor violated the privacy of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to the Hoosier State to get an abortion. Attorney General Todd Rokita filed the administrative action with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board alleging Dr. Caitlin...
KELOLAND TV
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
NebraskaTV
Minnesota man facing multiple charges after attempting to kidnap woman in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Minnesota man faces multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Dawson County last week. Jorge Martinez-Medrano, 30, is charged in Dawson County Court with attempted kidnapping, child abuse, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.
State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide
Jones Farm was once a thriving dairy farm where 270 minimum-security inmates worked. With the prison population shrinking, it's now empty. The post State moves inmates out of minimum security prison, as census drops statewide appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Icy ramp stalls drivers in St. Paul, but MnDOT, Samaritans get traffic moving again
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday's snowfall caused lingering issues on Minnesota roads Wednesday morning, including an icy ramp in St. Paul that thwarted drivers.During the morning commute Wednesday, traffic was completely stopped on the ramp from Interstate 35E south to Highway 52 south. The ice-coated ramp proved too tall a task for morning commuters.Minnesota Department of Transportation crews arrived to plow and salt the ramp, and both crew members and commuters helped to push other vehicles up the ramp and clear the clot.As of 7 a.m., traffic was moving on the ramp, albeit at a timid pace.
willmarradio.com
MN Nurses Association Vote to Strike Wednesday
(Robbinsdale, MN) -- Nurses union members vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a second possible strike at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior. Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says nothing that is going to "keep nurses in the profession and at the beside" has happened on contract negotiations since nurses' three-day strike two-and-a-half months ago. Hospital executives say the nurses' wage demands are unsustainable. The nurses' union says the main issue is adequate staffing levels to ensure patient safety.
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads
Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94. "Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip. I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane...
Courthouse News Service
Ninth Circuit OKs California recalls
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit tossed constitutional challenges to the California recall election procedure, finding that there is no way that posing two questions — whether an official should be removed from office and who the successor should be if the official is removed — violates the principle of one person, one vote. Nor does it keep voters from casting a ballot for the candidate of their choice.
Courthouse News Service
Indiana’s fetal burial mandate: affirmed
CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit upheld Indiana’s fetal burial rule, which requires cremation or burial for fetal tissue after abortions, ruling that the law “need not imply anything” about the personhood of fetuses. After all, the judges reason, pets are buried or cremated all the time.
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K
If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best
When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
