If you’re bored of the jet, the yacht and the ski chalet, perhaps the next best thing to invest in is a dinosaur. The latest fad among the rich is to display fossilised skeletons alongside their paintings and sculptures, notes the Telegraph's Chief Art Critic, Alastair Sooke. Although buying skeletons is nothing new - in 2007, Nicolas Cage famously bought a Tarbosaurus skull from a Beverley Hills gallery at a public auction for $276,000 (after a bidding war with Leonardo DiCaprio), only to later return it to a museum in Mongolia - but they find themselves back in the news this week.

6 DAYS AGO