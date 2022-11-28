ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ancientpages.com

King Tut’s Face Reconstructed By Bioarchaeologist

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Andrew Nelson studies bioarchaeology, in part, because it allows him to understand how people lived thousands of years ago. And while he has traveled the world investigating ancient mummies, his latest adventure with King Tut is one for the ages. A screenshot of the computed...
hypebeast.com

Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome

At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
tatler.com

Forget the Da Vinci: why a dinosaur skeleton is the latest art status symbol

If you’re bored of the jet, the yacht and the ski chalet, perhaps the next best thing to invest in is a dinosaur. The latest fad among the rich is to display fossilised skeletons alongside their paintings and sculptures, notes the Telegraph's Chief Art Critic, Alastair Sooke. Although buying skeletons is nothing new - in 2007, Nicolas Cage famously bought a Tarbosaurus skull from a Beverley Hills gallery at a public auction for $276,000 (after a bidding war with Leonardo DiCaprio), only to later return it to a museum in Mongolia - but they find themselves back in the news this week.
The Conversation U.S.

18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration

The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Harvard Health

History professor awarded Humboldt prize

Tamar Herzog, the Monroe Gutman Professor of Latin American Affairs and Radcliffe Alumnae Professor, has been awarded a Humboldt Research Award honoring lifelong achievement. The honor recognizes both Herzog’s research and teaching career which has spanned nearly three decades. Herzog, who began her professional life as a litigator, describes herself as a lifelong learner, combining her passions through the study of the law, history, and anthropological research. She has a master’s in Latin American studies from Hebrew University and a Ph.D. from the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences in Paris.
Mental_Floss

10 of the Oldest Pieces of Literature

In the history of world literature, there have been iconic writings that prove invaluable to how we see and understand the ancients. Here are some of the most famous and oldest pieces of literature (defined somewhat loosely) that have helped to shape our views of the past. 1. The Epic...

