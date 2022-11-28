ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

WTNH

17-year-old shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police

Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury

A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven police release photos of TD Bank robbery suspect

NEW HAVEN — Police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a TD Bank branch in late October. New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway shared surveillance images of an individual who he said robbed the bank, at 466 Foxon Boulevard, around 9 a.m. on Oct. 29. Detectives...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says wind gusts could be up between 35-45 mph on Saturday. Here is Friday noon forecast. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER:...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person in Critical Condition After Being Hit By School Bus in Norwich

A person was hit by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning and is in critical condition, according to police. Police said they received several 911 calls at 9:49 a.m. reporting a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 100 Town St. and there were serious injuries.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven police seek public’s help in 2020 murder investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in relation to a murder in the Elm City in 2020. During the course of the investigation, police located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information regarding the incident. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate double stabbing on Grand Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight on Wednesday. The stabbing took place on Grande Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street. Police have not released any details regarding what may have caused the incident, who was involved, or the extent of any injuries from the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

FBI, Police Ask for Tips Amid Search for Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Naugatuck

Nearly two weeks have passed since baby Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday on Saturday and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.
NAUGATUCK, CT

