NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving Through Meriden Construction Zone
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of driving through a highway construction zone while under the influence Thursday. Authorities said an officer in the area of Interstate 691 West witnessed a person driving erratically at about 8:15 p.m. The officer was in the area to oversee...
17-year-old shot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
NBC Connecticut
5 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police
Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury
A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven police release photos of TD Bank robbery suspect
NEW HAVEN — Police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a TD Bank branch in late October. New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway shared surveillance images of an individual who he said robbed the bank, at 466 Foxon Boulevard, around 9 a.m. on Oct. 29. Detectives...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says wind gusts could be up between 35-45 mph on Saturday. Here is Friday noon forecast. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER:...
Journal Inquirer
Carjacking Suspects Arrested in East Hartford — Nov. 30, 2022
Hoping to hold your title of "best gift giver" this year?. Whether you’re looking to gain speed out on the track, stroll around a historic maritime museum, or take in the magic of a holiday performance, this list has something for everyone!
NBC Connecticut
Person in Critical Condition After Being Hit By School Bus in Norwich
A person was hit by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning and is in critical condition, according to police. Police said they received several 911 calls at 9:49 a.m. reporting a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 100 Town St. and there were serious injuries.
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico
The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police. The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial...
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm
A car drove into the back of an Eversource truck that was working to make repairs in Portland after Wednesday's storm. Police said a car driving on Main Street Thursday night drove into the back of the truck while linemen were working to repair power lines. A tree fell on...
New Haven police seek public’s help in 2020 murder investigation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in relation to a murder in the Elm City in 2020. During the course of the investigation, police located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information regarding the incident. Police […]
New Haven police investigate double stabbing on Grand Avenue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight on Wednesday. The stabbing took place on Grande Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street. Police have not released any details regarding what may have caused the incident, who was involved, or the extent of any injuries from the […]
NBC Connecticut
FBI, Police Ask for Tips Amid Search for Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Naugatuck
Nearly two weeks have passed since baby Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday on Saturday and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.
