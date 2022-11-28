Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO