Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada’s Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?. Coming off three games...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman
FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’
The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Centre Daily
Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
Centre Daily
Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell on Chad Muma’s Debut: ‘He Calmed Everything Down at Times’
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they have many more starts in the future for rookie linebacker Chad Muma. But for his first-ever start, coming against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in last week's 28=27 win, Muma made quite the impression for a previously struggling Jaguars' front. "I thought Chad did...
Centre Daily
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice on Thursday and along the way reportedly added three additional players to the latest injury report. The three players added to the report were linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist), who participated in a limited role, and guards Alex Bars (knee) and Lester Cotton (calf) practicing as full participants.
Centre Daily
‘We’re Building Something’: Falcons O-Line Confident Under Coach Arthur Smith
For all the criticism that the Atlanta Falcons have faced offensively, whether it is because of the inconsistent passing game or the "quarterback situation," the team has building blocks in place on offense, specifically the offensive line. That sentiment was echoed by head coach Arthur Smith on Monday about his...
Centre Daily
Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion
Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time. Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.
Centre Daily
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Centre Daily
Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders is the One Making Noise Now
Miles Sanders remembers a lot of yelling when he arrived in town after the Eagles made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yelling from line coach Jeff Stoutland. Yelling from then-running backs coach Duce Staley. Maybe not so much yelling as loud coaching. At least, current...
Centre Daily
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Centre Daily
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin
The 2023 NFL Draft class continues to look like it's going to line up with the Cleveland Browns biggest issue, the defensive front and specifically the interior. In addition to having a multitude of talented players, there are plenty of styles to choose from. The hulking two-gapping run stoppers with...
Centre Daily
NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
The last four times New Orleans has been shut out, it has been by the San Francisco 49ers, and this past week was no different. Very few teams vacillate as crazily from week to week as New Orleans. The Saints' offense has struggled for the past three weeks. It isn't...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Starling Thomas V, Cornerback, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
