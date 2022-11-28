Read full article on original website
Safford Downtown packed for Merry Main Street
SAFFORD — Merry Main Street kicked off the holiday season in the Gila Valley bigger than ever. Thousands made their way to Safford’s Downtown to watch Kevin Johnson, with Ponderosa Aviation, flip the switch to light the tree on the lawn of Safford’s City Hall, the first of Merry Main Street’s numerous activities on the night.
Festival of Trees opens December 10, 2022
The Festival of Trees opens at the St. Rose of Lima Volunteer Hall, 311 S. Central Ave., in Safford immediately after the Dec. 10 Downtown Light Parade. On that evening, the St. Rose Youth Group will be selling green chile burros, popcorn balls and pickles. Christmas Trees decorated around the...
Safford starts the design process for new park at 8th and Discovery Park Boulevard
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is getting serious about a new park. The city announced it is accepting requests for qualifications to begin design work for the proposed park at Discovery Park Boulevard and 8th Avenue, just to the west of Safford Cemetery. The proposed park is about...
Maureen L. Windsor
It Is with great sadness that the family of Maureen L. Windsor, 81, announce her passing on October 8, 2022 at St.Mary’s Hospital in Tucson surrounded by her husband, Robert and children. Maureen was born on December 15, 1940 in Los Angeles, California. Her early life includes moves to Washington State, Clarkdale and finally to Bisbee, Arizona where she attended Bisbee High School. Maureen and Bob were introduced by mutual friends the summer of 1957. Bob would pick her up at lunchtime and go have a hamburger. Their relationship flourished in the fall and they were married on December 21,1957 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Over the next years they brought three children into their family, Richard, Suzanne and Rob. In 1975 the family relocated to Morenci with the closing of the Phelps Dodge Mine in Bisbee. Maureen’s professional life led to opportunities as a telephone operator, insurance administrator and service representative. Being a secretary at Morenci High School was her favorite position. She loved her time with staff and students. Upon her retirement in 1995 and Bob’s retirement in 1996 they moved to Safford where they remained until her death. Maureen’s attention to detail had allowed her to excel in her passion, oil painting and quilting. Her talented paintings hang on many walls and adorable baby quilts are treasured by every grandchild and great-grandchild.
Voice of the Valley: Freeze-dried candy & Giving Machine
Alexa Rhodes of Space Snacks talks about free-dried candy; Brenda Christiansen, Brad Bastian and Melissa Welker of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints discuss the debut of Giving Machines; also with Brooke Curley with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Bryant Kane Wright
Bryant Kane Wright, was born on November 29, 1989 at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona to Terold and Franda (Buck) Wright. Bryant was a renown calf roper and bull rider and returned home with numerous buckles. He won his first Jr. Rodeo in Breakaway Calf Roping in Cibecue Arizona. He participated in calf roping and bull riding in Whiteriver Cibecue, Bylas, San Carlos, Canyon Day, Camp Verde, Lordsburg, Sells, Duncan, Sacaton, Casa Grande, and Dilkon.
Horse tosses woman into a hospital bed
GRAHAM COUNTY — A Gila Valley woman spent the day after Thanksgiving in the hospital thanks to her horse. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of Haekel and East Ranch Tanque roads for an injured rider. The woman said she was injured following being thrown from her horse.
Offensive graffiti prompts swift action in Safford
SAFFORD — Safford Police are looking for the person or persons who tagged a small walking bridge. The bridge is located at 12th Avenue and El Paso Boulevard and the graffiti was discovered Monday. On one side of the bridge, the graffiti calls on an unidentified person to “kill...
United Way helps fund Search and Rescue’s mission
SAFFORD — Graham County Search and Rescue received some help from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. Search and Rescue received a grant for $4,940 to assist with swift water rescue training and gear. Search and Rescue are routinely called out to conduct swift water rescues during heavy rains and flooding.
