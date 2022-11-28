ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County. The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road. Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage. Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said....
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grady Hospital officer arrested for shooting at driver on I-20 while in uniform, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said an armed, uniformed Grady Hospital public safety officer shot at a driver on Interstate 20 in Douglas County. Deputies said Alfred Stevenson Watkins was arrested after he allegedly shot at a driver on Nov. 20 on I-20 westbound. The incident happened somewhere between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road, police said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta sheepdog recovering after coyote attack

DECATUR, Ga. - A Decatur sheepdog is recovering after heroically fighting off a group of coyotes. Casper works on John Wierwiller's farm. Wierwiller said Casper fought off more than half a dozen coyotes to protect his flock. The fight lasted for half an hour, Casper's owner said. After that, Casper...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta reviewing incident after crew tells wheelchair-user waiting on chair TSA will remove him from plane

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says it is contacting a wheelchair user to offer apologies over an incident that occurred on a flight that landed at the Atlanta airport last month. Frequent flyer Cory Woodard was diagnosed with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two and uses a wheelchair. His travel blog, where he's known as Cory Lee, is dedicated to helping wheelchair users travel the world. He recorded and posted a video to Instagram on Nov. 13, in which a Delta flight attendant warns him that TSA agents would make him get off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after he told them he would wait for his power chair to be brought to the plane door.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times during argument at SW Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - An early morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex sent one man to the hospital with multiple injuries Wednesday. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened at The Park at Castleton Apartments on the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy