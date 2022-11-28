Read full article on original website
At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County. The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road. Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage. Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said....
Grady Hospital officer arrested for shooting at driver on I-20 while in uniform, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said an armed, uniformed Grady Hospital public safety officer shot at a driver on Interstate 20 in Douglas County. Deputies said Alfred Stevenson Watkins was arrested after he allegedly shot at a driver on Nov. 20 on I-20 westbound. The incident happened somewhere between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road, police said.
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
Atlanta councilwoman to propose new youth curfew after deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Following a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend involving a group of young people, Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites says she wants stricter curfew guidelines for those under the age of 16. The Post 3 councilwoman wants to introduce a proposal for a new curfew. The...
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
Body camera video shows man throw pistol from truck during traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video shows the arrest of a man wanted for a violent home invasion in Douglas County. Coweta County deputies said they found a cache of drugs and guns in the man's pickup truck. Video shows deputies pull over 38-year-old Joshua Deleon, who tosses a...
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
Video shows shooters from deadly weekend gunfire near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting over the weekend near Atlantic Station. During a Wednesday press conference, investigators released video surveillance footage recorded prior to the incident. Officials announced that a second child wounded in the incident...
Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire. Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The whole thing was caught on camera. Keenan Hardy...
Metro Atlanta sheepdog recovering after coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. - A Decatur sheepdog is recovering after heroically fighting off a group of coyotes. Casper works on John Wierwiller's farm. Wierwiller said Casper fought off more than half a dozen coyotes to protect his flock. The fight lasted for half an hour, Casper's owner said. After that, Casper...
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
Delta reviewing incident after crew tells wheelchair-user waiting on chair TSA will remove him from plane
ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says it is contacting a wheelchair user to offer apologies over an incident that occurred on a flight that landed at the Atlanta airport last month. Frequent flyer Cory Woodard was diagnosed with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two and uses a wheelchair. His travel blog, where he's known as Cory Lee, is dedicated to helping wheelchair users travel the world. He recorded and posted a video to Instagram on Nov. 13, in which a Delta flight attendant warns him that TSA agents would make him get off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after he told them he would wait for his power chair to be brought to the plane door.
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing credit card from car, using it for gas
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a woman broke into someone's car, stole their credit card and used it to buy gas at a QuikTrip in Decatur. Police shared an image of the suspect, who they said broke into a car on Wildwood Road in northeast Atlanta on Oct. 7. Police...
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
Man shot multiple times during argument at SW Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - An early morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex sent one man to the hospital with multiple injuries Wednesday. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened at The Park at Castleton Apartments on the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Clayton County Waffle House, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at a local Waffle House. Officials are searching for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown, who police say had been last seen at the restaurant on the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.
Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
Georgia schools lock down in response to phony threats, police say
Fake threats affected Cartersville and Cambridge high schools in metro Atlanta. Savannah High School was one of the first schools targeted by the hoax.
