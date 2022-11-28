ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says it is contacting a wheelchair user to offer apologies over an incident that occurred on a flight that landed at the Atlanta airport last month. Frequent flyer Cory Woodard was diagnosed with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two and uses a wheelchair. His travel blog, where he's known as Cory Lee, is dedicated to helping wheelchair users travel the world. He recorded and posted a video to Instagram on Nov. 13, in which a Delta flight attendant warns him that TSA agents would make him get off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after he told them he would wait for his power chair to be brought to the plane door.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO