Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne To Enter The Transfer Portal
Irish Breakdown has confirmed what was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Pyne stepped into the starting lineup early in the season and the Irish went 8-2 in games he started. Pyne does...
Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special
There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
NFL Draft Profile: Starling Thomas V, Cornerback, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
‘We’re Building Something’: Falcons O-Line Confident Under Coach Arthur Smith
For all the criticism that the Atlanta Falcons have faced offensively, whether it is because of the inconsistent passing game or the "quarterback situation," the team has building blocks in place on offense, specifically the offensive line. That sentiment was echoed by head coach Arthur Smith on Monday about his...
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin
The 2023 NFL Draft class continues to look like it's going to line up with the Cleveland Browns biggest issue, the defensive front and specifically the interior. In addition to having a multitude of talented players, there are plenty of styles to choose from. The hulking two-gapping run stoppers with...
