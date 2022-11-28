Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden Signs Bill Into Law Averting Rail Worker Strike
[The stream has ended. Read CNBC's coverage of Biden signing the bill here. An earlier version of this story is below.]. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Despite his history as...
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike.
Biden Signs Bill Enforcing Agreement to Avoid Rail Strike
President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into a catastrophic recession. At the White House, Biden signed a measure passed Thursday by the Senate and Wednesday by the House. It binds rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the railroads and union leaders in September but rejected by some of the union workers.
Illinois Senate Approves SAFE-T Act Changes, Sends New Proposal to House
The Illinois Senate voted to approve of some major changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Thursday, sending the proposed amendment to the controversial bill to the House. The vote comes one day after Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Rail Union Bosses Warn of Election Consequences as Senate Approves Labor Deal to Prevent Strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
Compromise talks underway in Florida Legislature on Disney special district
TALLAHASSEE — The sponsor of the bill to repeal Walt Disney World’s special taxing district denied reports that legislators are planning to “reverse course” and suggested that while a compromise is possible, it could still dramatically dismember the special privileges the company has held for 55 years.
Democrats Move to Make South Carolina, Not Iowa, 1st Voting State
Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm made the move...
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
‘This Is a Crisis.' Why More Workers Need Access to Retirement Savings
Dreams of a comfortable retirement may elude many Americans due to a lack of adequate savings. The problem starts with not having access to retirement plans at work, experts say. Most American workers dream of a comfortable retirement. Yet many find their money falls short of meeting that goal when...
Anna Wintour, John Legend Among Guests at White House State Dinner for Macron
The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of high-wattage D.C. social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens...
CDC Will Test Sewage for Polio Outside New York to See If It's Circulating Elsewhere in Nation
The CDC will expand polio wastewater surveillance to select communities with low vaccination rates outside the New York metro area. The CDC will initially work work with health officials in Michigan and Philadelphia to identify communities with low vaccination rates and begin testing sewage the in those areas. The decision...
NBC Chicago
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, Long COVID
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0