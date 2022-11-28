Read full article on original website
200 Minnesota Anglers Saved From Floating Away On Sheet Of Ice
No ice is 100% safe ice. And unfortunately, sometimes that ice can break free and float away with you on it. That's what happened on Upper Red Lake in Northern Minnesota on Monday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:34 am from people who were ice...
KIMT
Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
Minnesota Pollution Control Says Don’t Over Salt This Winter
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is asking everyone to do their part and help protect our freshwater sources from excessive salt. The MPCA says salt is commonly over-applied, sending too much chloride into our lakes and streams. Chloride is toxic to fish and other aquatic wildlife.
Minnesota crews rescue around 200 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake
Minnesota authorities were in the process of rescuing more than 100 people from a large ice chunk that broke free in a lake.
Sheriff: 200 anglers rescued after large ice chunk breaks free on Upper Red Lake
UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says about 200 anglers were stranded on Upper Red Lake after a large ice chunk broke free Monday.The sheriff's office said the group was stranded by about 30 yards of open water. A temporary ice bridge was set up at JR's Corner Access to help anglers get across the open water.Adam Studnisky, president of JR's Corner Access, says the ice began shifting at around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He says he and other people from nearby resorts were able to use their ATVs to get out on the ice and alert...
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads
Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94. "Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip. I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava
I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
Did You Know This Actress Was Born In Small Town Minnesota?
There are many celebrities that have once called Minnesota home and it seems like every week, I am learning about a new celebrity that is a Minnesotan! I just had this happen with an actress on a show I have been watching. I also recently learned about a reality star...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
