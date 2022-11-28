Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Love Actually' Director Says Keira Knightley Thought 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Was Going to 'Fail'
Keira Knightley wasn't so sure that Pirates of the Caribbeanwould be a hit. During ABC's The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, which aired on Tuesday, Richard Curtis, Love Actually's writer and director, recalled a conversation with the then-largely unknown actress during the making of his 2003 romcom.
Hugh Jackman reveals the moment he wanted to return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman opened up on his decision to return as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" with Ryan Reynolds.
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
ETOnline.com
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Is Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
After he ran from airport security in the beloved holiday classic, Love Actually, former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster found himself on the run from the law again while taping the film's 20th anniversary reunion special with Diane Sawyer. The 32-year-old actor, who played lovesick kid drummer Sam in the 2003...
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Belly Bump Is “Not a Baby,” but a Painful Ovarian Cyst
Hailey Bieber has had a difficult year in terms of health, and in a new post, she revealed she is currently going through another hiccup. On her Instagram Story yesterday, the model shared a photo of herself in gray sweats, lifting up her matching sweatshirt in front of a mirror to reveal a small belly bump.
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos
Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Cries After Finalizing Jarrette Jones Divorce: ‘Drained the Life Out of Me’
Love Is Blind alums Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have finalized their divorce. “Well, it is official,” McNeely, 28, explained in a tearful TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 29. “Divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My […]
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Lambsreveal one of them was asked to do the show twice, and why they refused
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The Lambs have flocked off to greener pastures. The harmonious trio was the first to go home on Wednesday's jam-packed season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, which automatically meant that Harp won the season. Before she could be crowned and unmasked though, these adorable runners-up had to be revealed.
EW.com
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
John Leguizamo refuses to be a 'goofy' villain in 'Violent Night' and exposes Hollywood's unspoken 'Latin quota'
The actor didn't hold back while speaking to Insider about the need for more Latin representation in Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘The Batman 2’ villain leaves fans wishing they’d pick anyone else instead
With December right around the corner, the 2022 retrospectives are rolling in, with many naming The Batman as their superhero movie of the year. The March release was a critical and financial hit, introducing the world to Matt Reeves’ grimy and damp take on Gotham City and Robert Pattinson’s tortured Bruce Wayne/Batman.
ETOnline.com
Dolly Parton Tells Kelly Clarkson Her Cover of 'I Will Always Love You' Would Make Whitney Houston Proud
Dolly Parton has a lot of love for good covers of her songs. The country music icon sat down for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and opened up about Whitney Houston's beloved cover of "I Will Always Love You," and Kelly Clarkson's masterful rendition as well. Parton...
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 8 Champion -- See What Musical Superstar Won the Golden Mask Trophy! (Recap)
The Masked Singer season 8 crowned an all-new champion on Wednesday! After some truly breathtaking performances from the final two contestants -- The Harp and The Lambs -- only one of them was able to walk away with the Golden Mask Trophy!. First, we're going to look at how the...
ABC News
Julia Roberts shares throwback photo of her twins for their 18th birthday
Julia Roberts is celebrating the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel. On Monday, the Academy Award winner shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her twins as babies for their birthday. "18," Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you." The actress raises Phinnaeus and...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Says She'll Leave Bilal If He Doesn't Want to Have a Baby in 9 Months (Exclusive)
Shaeeda is giving Bilal an ultimatum when it comes to wanting to have children with her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda talks to her friend, Eutris, about Bilal continuing to put off having children and says she is giving him a deadline.
EW.com
Masked Singer winner Harp on why you probably won't ever see her on Celebrity Drag Race
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The eighth season of The Masked Singer has finally reached its end. For the first time ever, the finale featured all women in its lineup — the Harp and the Lambs — and these ladies came to slay. Each finalist was tasked with two performances apiece. First, with an anthem that meant something personal to them, and then with a unique twist on a pop classic.
Complex
Joe Pesci Reveals He Suffered ‘Serious Burns’ in Iconic ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene
Speaking with People in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Joe Pesci discussed the demands of “slapstick comedy,” which resulted in him sustaining “serious burns” while filming one iconic scene of the film. “It was a nice change of...
