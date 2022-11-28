ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
People

Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere

Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Belly Bump Is “Not a Baby,” but a Painful Ovarian Cyst

Hailey Bieber has had a difficult year in terms of health, and in a new post, she revealed she is currently going through another hiccup. On her Instagram Story yesterday, the model shared a photo of herself in gray sweats, lifting up her matching sweatshirt in front of a mirror to reveal a small belly bump.
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos

Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
EW.com

The Masked Singer's Lambsreveal one of them was asked to do the show twice, and why they refused

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The Lambs have flocked off to greener pastures. The harmonious trio was the first to go home on Wednesday's jam-packed season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, which automatically meant that Harp won the season. Before she could be crowned and unmasked though, these adorable runners-up had to be revealed.
EW.com

Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production

It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
ABC News

Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
ABC News

Julia Roberts shares throwback photo of her twins for their 18th birthday

Julia Roberts is celebrating the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel. On Monday, the Academy Award winner shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her twins as babies for their birthday. "18," Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you." The actress raises Phinnaeus and...
EW.com

Masked Singer winner Harp on why you probably won't ever see her on Celebrity Drag Race

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The eighth season of The Masked Singer has finally reached its end. For the first time ever, the finale featured all women in its lineup — the Harp and the Lambs — and these ladies came to slay. Each finalist was tasked with two performances apiece. First, with an anthem that meant something personal to them, and then with a unique twist on a pop classic.

