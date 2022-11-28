Evacuation underway for more than 100 people stranded on ice chunk

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Emergency crews in Minnesota are racing to help more than 100 people stranded on a large chunk of ice that broke free on Upper Red Lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was working to evacuate more than 100 people who were fishing when the ice broke free. Deputies have directed anyone on the ice to evacuate via a temporary ice bridge.

JR’s Corner Access, an ice fishing and rental business, posted a photo on its Facebook page showing its ice bridge in place working to help evacuate people.

In a video posted to Northwoods Fish Houses LLC’s Facebook page, a man named Shane filmed the area, and said he estimated 60 feet of water opened between the shore and the ice. He described the crack as opening up from east to west from the Red Lake Indian Reservation line to Rogers, Valley News Live reported.

