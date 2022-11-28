Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: NEFHL All-Division Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in the NEFHL, not members of NJ Advance Media. Morgan Hanna, Pompton Lakes, Jr. Krista Lilienthal, Pompton Lakes, So. Isabel Maher, Pompton Lakes, Sr. Ellie Hudson, Ramsey, Sr. Kathryn Kriz, Ramsey, Jr. Emerson Schoening, Ramsey, Jr. Madi Stitz, Ramsey, Jr. Jailyn James, Wayne...
Boys Ice Hockey: Returning All-State and All-Group players, 2022-23
The puck is about to drop on another season. We’re less than a week away from the 2022-23 campaign getting underway so let’s start getting ready by taking a look back.
Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football
The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
Boys swimming: Preseason Top 20 ranking, 2022-23 season
Last season: 13-0, Public A champions, 43 straight dual meet wins. Last season: 9-2, Monmouth County champions, Shore Conference champions. Last season: 9-1, Top seed in Non-Public A tournament. 4-Westfield. Last season: 14-1, North 2 Group A champions, Union County champions. 5-Seton Hall Prep. Last season: 12-0, Non-Public A champions.
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Baltimore Sun boys indoor track and field preview: Storylines, athletes to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022-23 season
Here’s what you need to know for the 2022-23 boys indoor track and field season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Oakland Mills’ next wave of athletes is coming. The Scorpions cruised to victories at last season’s Class 2A indoor and outdoor championships. They won the indoor championship by 71 points and the outdoor title by 121 behind a strong group of seniors, including Judson ...
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
HS football picks: Predicting winners all 5 public, group championship games
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
HCIAL boys soccer Player of the Year and postseason honors for 2022
HUDSON COUNTY INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC LEAGUE SEASON IN REVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on its defense, and it answered the call
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
Dominant defense propels Woodbury to first-ever Group 1 title over Mountain Lakes
Derron Moore was seemingly everywhere, said to be “unblockable” by both head coaches. Jasuan Solomon, Nyrell Redrow, Marcellis Johnson and Avari Morton stuffed the line of scrimmage. Jayden Johnson and Wilson Torres picked off passes, Torres’ being of the pick-6 variety.
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Cross-country nationals: Results and recaps for Saturday, Dec. 3
Cross-country nationals: Results and recaps for Saturday, Dec. 3
