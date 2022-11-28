Read full article on original website
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
ESPN senior writer pitches ‘One Big’ Yankees move to make Red Sox miserable
The surest way to prevent Xander Bogaerts from hitting back-breaking homers off Gerrit Cole is for the Yankees to unite both Bogaerts and Cole on the same team. Thankfully, ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield totally seems to get it. Now, while the Yankees signing Bogaerts is about as likely as...
Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?
The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
Pirates’ All-Star profiles as possible Yankees trade target
In an ideal world, Brian Cashman would re-sign outfielders Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. But in the real world, the New York Yankees general manager knows both All-Stars could walk this winter as free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And that makes this report from MLB...
Mets want to re-sign ex-Yankees reliever
Adam Ottavino performed well for the New York Mets this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings pitched tallying four saves. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the club would like to re-sign the reliever. However, Puma reports: “Ottavino has positioned himself for a significant raise above the $4 million he earned last season and is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal. The Mets would prefer to avoid anything longer than one year for the veteran right-hander.”
Yankees getting calls on former All-Star, MLB insider says
Gleyber Torres is back to being an All-Star caliber player. He just might not be back with the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old hit 24 home runs last season, flashing the power which made him a two-time All-Star. And the rest of MLB has taken notice, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.
Aaron Judge free agency: The Dodgers' case to sign away the Yankees slugger
Aaron Judge, the American League's Most Valuable Player Award recipient and CBS Sports' top available free agent, remains on the open market just days ahead of the start of the winter meetings, which open on Sunday, Dec. 4. Although Judge would still seem most likely to return to the New York Yankees when all is said and done, other teams are hardly treating that outcome as a fait accompli. As such, CBS Sports is making the case for various teams to sign Judge throughout this week, like with the Giants here. Below, you'll find our argument for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo backup plan could include ex-MVP
It looks like the New York Mets have some options if they have to say goodbye to the free agent center fielder. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the Mets seem “more fixed on landing another top-flight starter than on...
Don Mattingly close to coaching job with Yankees rival, passing on YES broadcast opportunity
So much for Don Mattingly rejoining the Yankees as a YES Network broadcaster. Instead, it appears Donnie Baseball instead will be looking to beat the Yankees as a rival coach. While reportedly on YES Network’s radar, Mattingly is close to joining the Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach for manager John Schneider, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday evening.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
New York Yankees Offer Aaron Judge The Moon…Now We Wait
New York Yankees fans can start to get excited. According to reports, #99 indeed appears to be returning to the Bronx for a very long time. It also appears that Hal Steinbrenner was true to his word that the Pinstripes weren't going to let money get in the way of bringing the home run champion back home.
RUMOR: Aaron Judge has record-setting $300 million Yankees offer on table
Aaron Judge was on a tear in 2022, just in time for his foray into free agency. Judge broke Roger Maris’ AL-record of 61 home runs in a season, ending up with 62 homers to lead the New York Yankees to a 99-win season. Thus, plenty of teams are falling head over heels in their bid to lure Judge away from the Yankees, with no bigger threat than, perhaps, the San Francisco Giants.
Mets meet with All-Star free agent starter
Billy Eppler is working hard to find an arm. The New York Mets are putting a lot of focus on their rotation this offseason and met with another starter on Tuesday. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the club is doing a Zoom meeting with Carlos Rodon.
Mets bullpen coach will not return, report says
The New York Mets are seeing some changes to their coaching staff. Most recently, there has been announced change in the bullpen. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports: Craig Bjornson won’t be returning as Mets bullpen coach. Team officials - with...
Ex-Mets infielder profiles as possible fit with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox finished the 2022 season in fifth place in the American League East, marking their fifth last place finish in the last 11 years. To move past their 78-84 record, they’ll look to add some talent this offseason. Who could be a good fit in Boston?
Gauging the market for Yankees, Mets free-agent pitchers
Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have seen some pitchers hit the free agent market this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan evaluated the market for some free agent pitchers. He reports that right-hander Chris Bassitt has behind the seens action,...
At least 2 teams chasing ex-Yankees pitcher
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, “Dodgers in agreement with free-agent right-hander Shelby Miller, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Yankees signed Miller in March and invited him to big-league spring training as the 32-year-old moved to the...
Insider: Xander Bogaerts is Yankees' Plan B
Could the New York Yankees pry one of the best players from the hated Boston Red Sox during MLB free agency?. If a new report from ESPN’s Buster Olney is any indication, it’s a real possibility. The MLB insider reported on Wednesday that New York could very well end up signing Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts should reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge depart in free agency.
