ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’

PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
nbcsportsedge.com

Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF

NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Caesars Sportsbook fined for refusing to pay $27K for winning hockey bet

New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It’s the...
NJ.com

Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury

Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
Yardbarker

Chiefs replace Bills as betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII

The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are on track to enter December as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. As David Purdum explained for ESPN, the Chiefs have leapfrogged the 8-3 Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl betting odds for the first time this season among sportsbooks. According to Oddschecker, multiple outlets listed the Chiefs as +400 favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy early next year as of Monday evening. The Bills, widely perceived as preseason favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, were at +450 odds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy