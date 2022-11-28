Read full article on original website
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Ex-Jets coach: No one’s worried about Zach Wilson because Mike White could be the real deal
Zach Wilson watched the his team secure the Week 12 win from the sidelines on Sunday. The New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10 , behind quarterback Mike White, who sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
nbcsportsedge.com
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
Jets sticking with Mike White over Zach Wilson Sunday vs. Vikings (PHOTOS)
That’s what the New York Jets are hoping for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who lost his job last week to backup Mike White. White led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and will remain QB No. 1 on Sunday when New York visits the first-place Minnesota Vikings.
Caesars Sportsbook fined for refusing to pay $27K for winning hockey bet
New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It’s the...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium Ranked Top 5 Best NFL Atmospheres by Fans in 2022
A recent survey has found that the atmosphere at Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ Acrisure Stadium is worthy of a top five experience across the leauge. Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium is the best in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants in the top three. So where exactly did the stadium formally known as Heinz Field land?
Updated NFL playoff picture after Steelers beat Colts: Eagles, Chiefs in control; Giants, Jets in wild card mix
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12 in the NFL. As of right now, all four NFC East teams are on course to qualify for the playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per NFL PR: “Each of the...
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown had a horrible Thanksgiving holiday
A.J. Brown did not have a happy Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia Eagles receiver said he fell ill with a stomach bug so bad that he lost seven pounds and popped a blood vessel in his eye from vomiting. He had missed that day’s practice because of the sickness. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett praised for Steelers’ game-winning TD vs. Colts
A big night for Kenny Pickett. It was the fourth quarter Monday night and the Pittsburgh Steelers were third and goal trailing the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. Then, Pickett made a call that secured the victory for his team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Pro Football...
Yardbarker
Chiefs replace Bills as betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII
The 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs are on track to enter December as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. As David Purdum explained for ESPN, the Chiefs have leapfrogged the 8-3 Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl betting odds for the first time this season among sportsbooks. According to Oddschecker, multiple outlets listed the Chiefs as +400 favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy early next year as of Monday evening. The Bills, widely perceived as preseason favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, were at +450 odds.
Giants’ John Mara will ask players about 2023 field surface choice at MetLife Stadium | We saved him the trouble
John Mara opened the door recently to something other than a new synthetic surface at MetLife Stadium for next season. Asked by the New York Daily News if the Giants would consult their players about what surface should replace the current Field Classic HD System, the co-owner of the team said that he would.
Ex-Giants defensive lineman hopes to return Sunday when Vikings host Jets
Help is on the way for the Minnesota Vikings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson could return from his leg injury on Sunday when the New York Jets visit U.S. Bank Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Minneapolis Star Tribune previously Tomlinson...
