DENVER (KDVR) — The father of JonBenét Ramsey has sent a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis with a plea to let a private company test decades-old DNA evidence. It’s been nearly 26 years since Ramsey was killed in her home in Boulder, and police appear no closer to solving it now than they were back in 1996. Now, the girl’s father, John Ramsey, told Gov. Polis that time for answers is running out, and he wants justice.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO