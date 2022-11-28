Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is having a battle. The A, B, and C shifts are in a competition to see who can collect the most food and money for LiftUp of Routt County. The competition runs through New Year’s Eve. Collection bins will be outside the Mountain Fire Station and the downtown Ambulance barn, if you want to help drop off food and personal items, especially for dental and infant care.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO