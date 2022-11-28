Read full article on original website
Northwest Colorado News for Friday, Dec. 2
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is having a battle. The A, B, and C shifts are in a competition to see who can collect the most food and money for LiftUp of Routt County. The competition runs through New Year’s Eve. Collection bins will be outside the Mountain Fire Station and the downtown Ambulance barn, if you want to help drop off food and personal items, especially for dental and infant care.
Luxurious Vail Valley estate sells for record-breaking $40 million
A property located in the Vail Valley just sold for $40 million. And here's the good news, you can still own a portion of it.
Northwest Colorado News for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Nonprofits in Moffat County and the Yampa Valley gathered at the Moffat County Courthouse Tuesday morning. It was a rally for Yampa Valley Gives Day and the Day of Giving, which is next Tuesday, Dec. 6. Jennifer Holloway is the Executive Director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce. “Yampa Valley...
City of Steamboat Springs has snow removal tips
The City of Steamboat Springs wants to remind folks about proper snow removal. Shovel your snow where it can best infiltrate the ground, instead of becoming stormwater runoff. Don’t pile snow on storm drains, near bodies of water or into a waterway. Check your plowing equipment when you can to make sure there aren’t any fluid leaks.
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is collecting items for LiftUp
Survey said…
The 2022 Community Survey for Steamboat Springs has been released. It’s 238 pages and can be found at www.SteamboatSprings.net/survey The response rate to the survey was 36%, which is 635 households. Key findings include:. Steamboat Springs remains a desirable place to live, raise children, and retire. Community affordability and...
Incident on Broadway in Eagle leads to arrest on suspicion of DUI
On Nov. 11, at 9:14 p.m., the Eagle Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious individual in the area of Second Street and Broadway. The suspect was reported to have touched a local pedestrian on the shoulders while speaking to her, according to a release sent Tuesday by the Eagle Police Department.
