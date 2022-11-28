Read full article on original website
Union County Conference boys soccer Player of the Year and postseason honors for 2022
HS football picks: Predicting winners all 5 public, group championship games
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football
The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
Dominant defense propels Woodbury to first-ever Group 1 title over Mountain Lakes
Derron Moore was seemingly everywhere, said to be “unblockable” by both head coaches. Jasuan Solomon, Nyrell Redrow, Marcellis Johnson and Avari Morton stuffed the line of scrimmage. Jayden Johnson and Wilson Torres picked off passes, Torres’ being of the pick-6 variety.
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on its defense, and it answered the call
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Cross-country nationals: Results and recaps for Saturday, Dec. 3
Pennington opens girls hoops season with big win over Lake Forest Academy
It did not take long for the Pennington girls basketball team to figure out this might be another banner campaign. In fact, it took all of eight minutes–and to be fair, probably not even that long–Friday night in the Red Hawks’s season-opening contest at the Peddie School Tip-Off Tournament against Lake Forest Academy (Illinois).
Cross-Country: Union Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, DeSousa compete at Nationals
After qualifying at their respective regional meets last weekend, the Union Catholic girls team and Christian Brothers Academy boys team both competed at Nike Nationals in Portland, Ore. Red Bank Catholic senior Cate DeSousa also competed after finishing third at regionals and leading all NJ runners with a time of...
