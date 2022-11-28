ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Imagining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA's 5 Worst Teams

Victor Wembanyama is a multitalented mystery box with a size-and-skill combo nobody has ever seen. He's the kind of skeleton-key prospect who could unlock greatness in any number of ways for any number of NBA teams. Some need him more than others, though. The clubs at the bottom of the...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Bleacher Report

Top NBA 2023 Free Agents Worth Clearing the Books For

As NBA teams prepare for trade season, they must establish short- and long-term goals. How general managers approach the Feb. 9 trade deadline may be tied to their free-agent targets in July. Scratch one name off the list after the Boston Celtics extended Al Horford for two additional seasons at...
Bleacher Report

Grading Every 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick's Rookie Season So Far

Most of the NBA teams that drafted in the 2022 lottery should be feeling confident in their scouting process and decisions. The top picks have performed well, including two who are producing at levels on par with established veteran stars. Even a few of the perceived projects have delivered promising...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors

Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report

Los Angeles Lakers Trade Ideas Based on Latest Rumors

Trade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this franchise is a speculation factory first and a basketball team second at the moment. Multiple sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that the Los Angeles Lakers are "weighing three different paths" to noticeably improving their roster. They are as follows:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Injured Players Who Can Have Major Impact on Playoff Races

While the NFL world monitors Odell Beckham Jr. and a few notable free agents, most reinforcements come from within. More specifically, they are players recovering from injury. Heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season, NFL teams are awaiting the returns of big-name talents such as Ja'Marr Chase, Joey Bosa and Tyron Smith. Once healthy, they should provide a considerable boost to teams that are chasing trips to the playoffs.
Bleacher Report

Hawks' John Collins Reportedly Out at Least 2 Weeks With Ankle Injury

The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly be without forward John Collins for the immediate future. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Collins suffered a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's victory over the Orlando Magic and will miss "a minimum of two weeks." He underwent tests Thursday that revealed the extent of the setback.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy