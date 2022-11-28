Read full article on original website
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT
LeBron James recently crossed Magic Johnson in his all-time assists tally. He already has more points than Michael Jordan. NBA fans think that makes him the GOAT.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Had 'Internal Discussions' on DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have had "internal discussions" about the possibility of trading for Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that news on the latest edition of the Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago). "The trade...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Star Likely to Receive 9 Guaranteed Years in Free-Agent Contract
Wherever Aaron Judge ends up, he's going to be at his next destination for a very long time. Judge is "increasingly likely" to receive nine guaranteed years in his free-agent contract, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. He would be 39 in the final year of a nine-year contract and would be nearing the end of his career.
Imagining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA's 5 Worst Teams
Victor Wembanyama is a multitalented mystery box with a size-and-skill combo nobody has ever seen. He's the kind of skeleton-key prospect who could unlock greatness in any number of ways for any number of NBA teams. Some need him more than others, though. The clubs at the bottom of the...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James' Comments on Photograph from 1957
During a radio appearance on Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was given the opportunity to respond to the recent comments from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James regarding his appearance in a 1957 photo outside of North Little Rock High School as Black students attempted to integrate the school.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Complete Bowl Game Schedule for 2022–23
We’re updating all the matchups as they’re revealed on Sunday.
Top NBA 2023 Free Agents Worth Clearing the Books For
As NBA teams prepare for trade season, they must establish short- and long-term goals. How general managers approach the Feb. 9 trade deadline may be tied to their free-agent targets in July. Scratch one name off the list after the Boston Celtics extended Al Horford for two additional seasons at...
Al Horford Discusses New Celtics Contract, Says Boston's Stability Is 'Hard to Find'
Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, and before Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat, the veteran big man told reporters he had no interest in departing the franchise for a second time. Horford said, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps:. "For me, I...
Grading Every 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick's Rookie Season So Far
Most of the NBA teams that drafted in the 2022 lottery should be feeling confident in their scouting process and decisions. The top picks have performed well, including two who are producing at levels on par with established veteran stars. Even a few of the perceived projects have delivered promising...
Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors
Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Spurs' Gregg Popovich Out 2 Games After Undergoing 'Minor Medical Procedure'
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be sidelined the next two games after undergoing "a minor medical procedure" on Friday, the team revealed, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Popovich will miss Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. He'll return when the...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees, Giants 'Very Close to 50-50' for Star Free Agent
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes appears to be a two-horse race between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants are a "very realistic possibility" for Judge, and the odds for both teams are "very close to 50-50" (starts at 4:55 mark):. ESPN's Jeff...
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Ideas Based on Latest Rumors
Trade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this franchise is a speculation factory first and a basketball team second at the moment. Multiple sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that the Los Angeles Lakers are "weighing three different paths" to noticeably improving their roster. They are as follows:
Injured Players Who Can Have Major Impact on Playoff Races
While the NFL world monitors Odell Beckham Jr. and a few notable free agents, most reinforcements come from within. More specifically, they are players recovering from injury. Heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season, NFL teams are awaiting the returns of big-name talents such as Ja'Marr Chase, Joey Bosa and Tyron Smith. Once healthy, they should provide a considerable boost to teams that are chasing trips to the playoffs.
MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Astros 'Far Apart' in Contract Talks; SP Wants $130M
Reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander's price tag may be more expensive than the Houston Astros are willing to spend. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Verlander and the Astros are "far apart" in contract talks with the 39-year-old seeking a deal worth $130 million over three years.
Hawks' John Collins Reportedly Out at Least 2 Weeks With Ankle Injury
The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly be without forward John Collins for the immediate future. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Collins suffered a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's victory over the Orlando Magic and will miss "a minimum of two weeks." He underwent tests Thursday that revealed the extent of the setback.
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, More Trade Scenarios Revealed
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the trade market amid a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season. However, potential moves might not happen until later this month. The Purple and Gold are weighing three different trade options for after Dec. 15, according to The Athletic's Jovan...
Knicks Destroyed by Twitter for 'Embarrassing' Collapse in Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden. New York led 32-20 after the first quarter and once held a 15-point advantage, but the Mavs destroyed the Knicks from that moment forward. They outscored New York 41-15 in the third quarter and led by as many as 32 points.
