El Dorado Springs, MO

Body located in creek bed, El Dorado Springs Police investigate

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo . — Sunday, November 27,  just after 2 p.m. the El Dorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Jackson Street, “ concerning a deceased person in the nearby creek bed ,” EDSPD state in a release of information.

The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. There is no apparent evidence of foul play .” — EDSPD

Next of kin have been notified.

The deceased identified as Tory B. Richards, 30, of El Dorado Springs.

The investigation continues police say. As always a nyone with information concerning an investigation is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-TIPS.

Joplin, MO
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

