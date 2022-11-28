ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Cowboys are a 9.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -450 on the moneyline in the game.

The Colts are +360.

The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football to conclude NFL Week 12, 24-17.

The Cowboys beat the New York Giants, 28-20.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:20 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on NBC.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total

