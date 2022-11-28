Read full article on original website
Related
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
BBC
Deadly landslide tears through Italian island of Ischia
A number of people are feared to have been killed after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains swept away homes on the island of Ischia, near Naples. The torrent of mud and debris dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and dragged cars into the sea as it reached the coast early on Saturday.
'European California' Portugal woos Americans seeking better life
Nathan Hadlock moved to Portugal to escape the violence and lack of social welfare he saw in the United States, while still enjoying the sun and sea he had loved in California. "And there are retired people who sell everything in the States so they can enjoy a good retirement in Portugal."
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
Daily Beast
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One
This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
'Floating Cabin' Where Guests Camp on the Water Is Way Too Cool
You can camp on the ice in winter or float on the lake in the summer!
1.4 Million Year Old Skull Of The First European Discovered In Spain
Could this be our distant ancestor?Photo bykerttu/Pixabay. A fossil of what may be the first extant archaic human in Europe was uncovered in Spain's Atapuerca Mountains. The discovery is believed to be connected to a jawbone fragment discovered in 2007 at the same location, just a few meters away but not yet identified, that dates back 1.2 million years. It is unquestionably older than the Pioneer Man's bones, which were discovered in a neighboring cave in Atapuerca in 1997 and are thought to be 850,000 years old.
Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats
The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
travelnoire.com
How To Win This House in Italy For Only $29
Have you been dreaming of living in the Italian countryside? That dream could become a reality for only $29 when you enter the Win Houses raffle. Win Houses is a program that raises funds to support Children’s Charities. Participants’ raffle tickets will go towards helping these efforts. Win...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures ‘Face of Poseidon’ in Stormy Waves
A photographer who captured a clear face in a wave says he was “blown away” by the picture. Cody Evans tells PetaPixel that after uploading the files onto his laptop he was “amazed” by what he saw. Evans was shooting photos of the dramatic waves in...
World
Japan’s infamous ‘happy’ cult sets sights on the US
Some people in Japan call them “new religious movements.” Others call them cults. Either way, Japan has a lot of them. In a country where most people don’t follow any organized religion, self-proclaimed prophets have long emerged to fill the spiritual void. One of the more successful mystics in Japan is named Master Okawa, who says he’s a reincarnated alien from the planet Venus. He’s now intent on recruiting more believers in the US. The World’s Patrick Winn reports.
EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff
Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
How To Apply For A Student Visa In Italy
The idea of studying abroad is not only exciting but it has a lot of benefits too. For instance, you get to make friends from other countries, you broaden your horizons by learning about different cultures, and in many cases, you also get to learn a new language. What's more, considering the exorbitant cost of higher education in the United States (via Best Schools), enrolling at a university or college in a different country could be a smart choice for those who cannot afford to pay off hefty loans once they're done studying. In this way, you can save money while also receiving quality education.
Landslide kills at least three on Italy's island of Ischia
CASAMICCIOLA TERME, Italy, Nov 27 (Reuters) - At least three people, including a young girl, were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town, the office of the prefect of Naples said on Sunday.
World
UN and Australia at odds over Great Barrier Reef endangered status
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is threatened by climate change. That much is agreed. But while the United Nations wants to label this World Heritage Site “in danger," Australia's government says that placing the reef on UNESCO’s “World Heritage in Danger” list would be a step too far. Host Marco Werman tells the story.
lonelyplanet.com
4 days unwinding in Malta
Much-loved by European visitors for decades, laid-back Malta is attracting more visitors from around the world, beckoned by its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and buzzy Valletta, its beautiful capital. We asked Brett Atkinson to craft a four-day itinerary designed to help unwind on this European island. Spending a month...
Comments / 0