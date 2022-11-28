Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Manager Earns ICMA Credential
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
SignalsAZ
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
SignalsAZ
Over 1,000 Prescott Students Gifted with A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration
Through a generous sponsorship by the James Family Trust, over 1,000 Prescott students will be given the rare gift of attending a professional performance of A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration, presented especially for them on December 16 by Prescott’s Arizona Philharmonic (AZ Phil), the Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet (MFAB) and the Yavapai Youth Choirs.
SignalsAZ
Volunteer for Prescott Valley
Calling all Prescott Valley Residents! Do you want to give back to your community while using your skills and experience to help guide the future of Prescott Valley?. The Town has volunteer openings on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Adjustments, the Building Board of Appeals, the Library Board of Trustees, the Municipal Property Corporation, and the Parks, Arts & Recreation Commission.
Sedona Red Rock News
City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County
The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Candle Business Moves Back to the Future
Creative couple moves business back to Prescott. Their allure is legendary. The mystery and beauty of candles hold a cherished place in human history, dating back to the ancient cultures of the Egyptians. Today, candles are traditionally used to decorate birthday cakes, create a romantic mood for a special meal...
SignalsAZ
AMA Arenacross Comes to Findlay Toyota Center in January
The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday, January 13, 2023. “We are excited to bring the AMA Arenacross Championship to Prescott Valley, AZ. The fans in Prescott Valley will see firsthand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family,” said Wayne Seboa, one of the AMA Arenacross promoters. “A live DJ will kick off the track party at 6:30 pm! The night will be packed with great sound and lights, one v one racing, jump competition, and much more to keep the fans entertained all night. The racing will start at 7:30 pm with some of the top riders in the country battling for the #1 plate.”
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Council to Appoint New Member
With the resignation on November 28, 2022, of Prescott Valley Town Council member Roger Kinsinger for family reasons, the Council will enter a process to appoint a new member, their responsibility by Town Ordinance. The Town of Prescott Valley follows a council-manager form of government. This means that elected officials...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Historic Preservation Holds Special Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Consideration of an application for a Landmark Certificate from Steve and Denise Schley to...
Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday. Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife,...
theprescotttimes.com
Town Of Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This year the Town of Prescott Valley will be hosting the Winter Spectacular! This is a FREE family-friendly event for all! There will be something to do for people of all ages, including face painting, pictures with Santa, our annual light parade, music, craft, and food vendors, ice skating, 40-foot tree lighting and so much more! We are thrilled to bring the community together on December 3rd to celebrate the holidays! We hope to see you there!
SignalsAZ
Blue Spruce: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Blue Spruce! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Blue Spruce trees combine beauty and function. Their distinctive blue-gray foliage is...
SignalsAZ
FreedomCore Pilates New Location is Open!
FreedomCore Pilates, Prescott Valley’s #1 pilates studio is now open in their new locations!. After almost two years on Florentine Rd, Jess Costa and her incredible fitness team have expanded into a new location in the Fry’s Shopping Center, 3140 N. Glassford Hill, Suite 101. On Monday, November...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Thankful for Community Support in Sheltering Animals
It’s because of you, our animal loving community, we have the means to rescue and rehome animals each year. — The holidays are in full swing, and our days are full of celebrations with family and friends. It’s a time to reflect on the year and remember all we accomplished and everything we are thankful for. All of us at Yavapai Humane Society are thankful for you, and we are proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community! As we prepare to leave 2022 behind us, Yavapai Humane Society would like to thank you all for the support and generosity you have shown us. Because of you, we are able to provide food, shelter, medical care and love for animals in our care until we are able to find forever homes for them. We couldn’t do our lifesaving work without you and we know there are many other amazing organizations to choose from and we are honored you have chosen to support us and our mission.
SignalsAZ
Adoption Day Event Saw 9 Children Get Adopted
It must be Adoption Day at the Juvenile Justice Center! Friday, November 18th was another festive day at the Juvenile Justice Center for children being adopted into their forever families. Upon arrival at the Juvenile Justice Center, families were greeted by critters from the Itty-Bitty Petting Zoo, Dreamer the miniature horse, Chili Bean the Clown, and crowd favorite, Cody Williams, the balloon genius with QTentertainment.
SignalsAZ
View the Reid Park Master Plan and Give Your Input
View the final Reid Park Master Plan concept developed with community feedback over the last eight months, and take the online survey to give input on your priorities for funding future improvements at the park. The Master Plan is important to ensure that available resources are allocated efficiently and to...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate the Holidays in Downtown Flagstaff
The Holidays are here and Downtown Flagstaff is ready to celebrate and create lasting memories! ‘Tis the season to celebrate with friends and family, shop local, support small businesses, give back and have some FUN!!! Downtown Flagstaff is the place to be this Holiday season, be sure to mark your calendars for the following events!
theprescotttimes.com
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley Mar 9th, 2023 – presale password
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons presale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is here 🙂. Everybody with a presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public 🙂. If you can’t purchase your tickets to Frankie Valli & The...
Comments / 0