Shania Twain Attends Adele Concert as a Fan

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrT6l_0jQDkTJ800

Adele is one of the biggest names in modern music. However, the “Easy On Me” singer had an equally famous fan in the crowd at one of her concerts over the weekend, and that’s country music icon, Shania Twain . According to a post on her Instagram Story, though, Adele didn’t even realize the “Forever and For Always” singer had been in attendance. At least, not until after the concert ended.

According to the Daily Mail , Shania Twain attended the show in Vegas. The Las Vegas show was a part of the 34-year-old singer’s Weekend with Adele residency.

Posting a photo of herself that captured her from the side with Shania Twain in the background, Adele sweetly wrote, “Thank god you had a hat on [Shania Twain] I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

In the photo, Adele wore a form-fitting black dress accented by an eye-catching silver harness-like adornment. In the background of the photo, Shania Twain is seen wearing olive green and pink attire. She also wears a wide-brimmed hat that shadows her face.

Shania Twain Adds More Dates to ‘Queen of Me Tour’ After Multiple Shows Sell Out

Several weeks ago, Shania Twain announced her Queen of Me Tour . The singer has performances scheduled all over the world, including in Canada and the UK, as well as the U.S. Since announcing the tour, nearly two dozen shows have sold out. As a result, the country megastar added even more dates to her already jam-packed schedule. The 57-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news on Instagram on Monday.

“The reaction to my Queen Of Me Tour has been… just amazing!!!” Shania Twain gushed in her post. So many sold out shows[.] Sooooo we’re playing five more shows!! Tickets on sale this Friday, at 10am local time.”

While fans were happy to see the singer adding more shows to her tour, a number of them complained about the price of resale tickets.

With demand for Twain’s shows so high and resalers snatching up tickets in hordes, many of Shania Twain’s fans have been left paying hundreds of dollars for nosebleed seats. At least, according to the comments following the singer’s most recent post.

“I was so disappointed with the reselling,” one fan complained. “This show is honestly a dream and me & my partner to go in halifax would’ve cost us almost $800 for nosebleed section. Really wish it wasn’t allowed.”

Other Shania Twain fans had similar complaints. A second fan added, “Trying to be optimistic that tickets won’t sell out again in 1 second with so many people who aren’t even planning on going buying them just to resell immediately at 7x their face value…”

Meanwhile, Shania Twain fans that were lucky enough to score tickets shared their excitement for the upcoming shows in the comments as well. One person gushed, “It’ll be my first time ever seeing you in concert in September 2023. Can’t believe it at all. I’ve been a fan since I was a little girl. This is a dream come true.”

Be on the lookout for tickets to the newly added shows when they go on sale Friday, December 2nd.

