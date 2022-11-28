Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Police Investigating Orangeburg Woman's Death; Daughter Still Missing
(Orangeburg, SC)- A woman's death in Orangeburg is being investigated as a homicide. Forty-six-year-old Crystal Jumper was found shot on Thanksgiving after her family had not heard from her since November 1st. Jumper's five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter is still missing. Police are looking for the child's father Antar Antonio Jeter,...
WMBF
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
abccolumbia.com
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Thursday Headlines: Orangeburg deputies search for missing child and father & Kershaw deputies investigate stabbing
Thursday headlines: Orangeburg county deputies search for a missing child and her father. Kershaw county deputies investigate a stabbing.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
counton2.com
Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to...
WRAL
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
Family still seeking answers after mother found dead on Thanksgiving
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Now on the sixth day of the search for Aspen Jeter, family members are hanging on to hope that answers, and hopefully the 5-year-old girl will, be found soon. According to the Orangeburg Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
kool1027.com
Stabbing in Lugoff on Tuesday Night
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
wfxg.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
