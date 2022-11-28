ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Related
iheart.com

Police Investigating Orangeburg Woman's Death; Daughter Still Missing

(Orangeburg, SC)- A woman's death in Orangeburg is being investigated as a homicide. Forty-six-year-old Crystal Jumper was found shot on Thanksgiving after her family had not heard from her since November 1st. Jumper's five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter is still missing. Police are looking for the child's father Antar Antonio Jeter,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
counton2.com

Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
News19 WLTX

Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Stabbing in Lugoff on Tuesday Night

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
LEXINGTON, SC

