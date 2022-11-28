According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO