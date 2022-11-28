Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
PWMania
Aoife Valkyrie Joining WWE NXT Under a New Ring Name
Lyra Valkyria is on her way to WWE NXT. As seen below, a new Valkyria vignette aired during Tuesday night’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Valkyria is the former NXT UK Aoife Valkyrie. “As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland...
PWMania
Trey Miguel Wants To Defend His X Division Title Against Indy Stars In Open Challenges
Trey Miguel is currently in his second reign as IMPACT Wrestling X Division Champion. Miguel defeated Black Taurus in the X Division Title Tournament finals at IMPACT Wrestling’s Over Drive event on November 18th to win the belt which was vacated by Frankie Kazarian. Trey Miguel was a guest...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Cody Rhodes’ Recovery and WWE Return
Cody Rhodes’ return to the ring is reportedly getting closer as his recovery progresses. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Rhodes’ recovery is progressing as he’s been working hard with top level trainers to gain size and strength. Rhodes wants to get to 240 pounds, which would be the biggest he’s ever been.
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Explains Reason For Flaming Table Viral Spot On Anniversary Of Memorable AEW Dynamite Match
“The American Nightmare” will go to any length to succeed in entertaining the fans. Cody Rhodes took to social media on Thursday and Friday to comment on the one-year anniversary of his memorable rivalry with Andrade El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Executive Vice President wrote...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 12/2/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the December 2 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Oro Mensah defeated Myles Borne. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.
PWMania
WWE Personality Released Following Unplanned Spot at Live Event
Quetzalli Bulnes has left WWE after being involved in an incident at a live event in Mexico City on October 30. Bulens attempted an unplanned spot at the show, convincing one of her friends, a YouTuber from Spain, to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Bryon Saxton was also in the ring at the time of the incident and could be seen looking puzzled as it unfolded.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Story Regarding His Dusty Rhodes Tribute At WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens likes to tip his proverbial cap whenever he gets the opportunity to do so. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an interview, during which he spoke about the tribute he paid to “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes in the WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view.
PWMania
Career vs. Title Match Revealed For Impact Hard To Kill
For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, a major Career vs. Title match has been announced. Mickie James’ Last Rodeo campaign continues at Hard To Kill, where she will face Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. In the main event of Thursday’s Impact, James defeated Deonna Purrazzo. Grace...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime
Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go. Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Has Changed and Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos
WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, according to Rhea Ripley, and it’s exciting to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post about how she wasn’t always allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s appearance changed when her gear failed to arrive for Hell In a Cell, forcing her to appear in trunks. She was asked about her current appearance and whether she is satisfied with it.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Sees Two WWE NXT Superstars With Big Main Roster Futures
WWE NXT Superstars Cora Jade and Grayson Waller are expected to have bright futures on the main roster. According to a recent WrestleVotes report, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has high hopes for Jade and believes she has the potential to be the next Sasha Banks. Jade has the in-ring talent, the look, and the youth to become a “big deal,” according to WWE officials.
PWMania
Big Reveal Planned for New WWE Tag Team Title Belts for The Usos
According to reports, new WWE Tag Team Title belts are in the works. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos recently passed the 500-day mark in their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign, and now multiple sources are claiming that the brothers will be getting new belts soon. It was rumored...
Comments / 0