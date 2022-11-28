ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

jocoreport.com

WCC Student Presents At Honors Conference

A Wayne Community College student was selected to present at this year’s North Carolina Honors Association Conference. Chantel Chestnutt spoke about her “Lead2Feed’s Blessing Boxes” project for last spring’s Leadership Development class. She was the only community college student invited to make an oral presentation....
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Partnership For Children Celebrates 25th Anniversary

SELMA – Partnership for Children of Johnston County recently celebrated 25 years of serving local children, families, and teachers. The Partnership was established in 1997 and has strived to improve the health, safety, and well-being of young children every day since. Throughout the organization’s history, there have been many...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Aleen Maness Langdon

Benson, NC: Mrs. Aleen Maness Langdon, age 102, of Hwy 50 North, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
BENSON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe

All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)

Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Local health systems get creative to fill open positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hospitals across the state and nation are struggling to keep nurses staffed. It’s also impacting two major healthcare systems in Eastern North Carolina. “North Carolina is projected to have 17,000 nurses as a gap between the next 5 to 7 years,” said Dr. Daphne Brewington, senior vice president nurse executive for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Edlyn Rae Hynes

Clayton, NC: Ms. Edlyn Rae Hynes, age 87, of Clayton, NC passes away surrounded by loved ones on November 27, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023 at the West Point Cemetery in New York, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Jack.
CLAYTON, NC
wcti12.com

NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Board split on ordinances to remove homeless from county property

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 last week in favor of two new ordinances designed to remove homeless individuals from parking or camping on county-owned property. Because the vote did not pass unanimously, County Attorney Rick Moorefield said the proposed ordinances require a second reading. The second reading, which could happen at the Dec. 5 meeting, also must pass on a majority vote.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

