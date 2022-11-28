Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
WCC Student Presents At Honors Conference
A Wayne Community College student was selected to present at this year’s North Carolina Honors Association Conference. Chantel Chestnutt spoke about her “Lead2Feed’s Blessing Boxes” project for last spring’s Leadership Development class. She was the only community college student invited to make an oral presentation....
jocoreport.com
Partnership For Children Celebrates 25th Anniversary
SELMA – Partnership for Children of Johnston County recently celebrated 25 years of serving local children, families, and teachers. The Partnership was established in 1997 and has strived to improve the health, safety, and well-being of young children every day since. Throughout the organization’s history, there have been many...
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
jocoreport.com
Aleen Maness Langdon
Benson, NC: Mrs. Aleen Maness Langdon, age 102, of Hwy 50 North, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe
All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)
Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
Local health systems get creative to fill open positions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hospitals across the state and nation are struggling to keep nurses staffed. It’s also impacting two major healthcare systems in Eastern North Carolina. “North Carolina is projected to have 17,000 nurses as a gap between the next 5 to 7 years,” said Dr. Daphne Brewington, senior vice president nurse executive for […]
neusenews.com
City of Kinston announces new Planning Director; tables inspection discussion
At a recent City Council meeting, the topic of an agreement between Lenoir County and the City where the county would manage all inspections services including building, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing for the city of Kinston, was tabled until the new Director of Planning assumed their new role. “I would...
jocoreport.com
Edlyn Rae Hynes
Clayton, NC: Ms. Edlyn Rae Hynes, age 87, of Clayton, NC passes away surrounded by loved ones on November 27, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023 at the West Point Cemetery in New York, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Jack.
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
WITN
Battle for Duplin County Friday as Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for the Regional Title
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Regional football championship games are on the line all over the state this week but it means a little bit more in Duplin County. Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for a spot in the state championship game. “It means a lot for our County you...
Up and Coming Weekly
Board split on ordinances to remove homeless from county property
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 last week in favor of two new ordinances designed to remove homeless individuals from parking or camping on county-owned property. Because the vote did not pass unanimously, County Attorney Rick Moorefield said the proposed ordinances require a second reading. The second reading, which could happen at the Dec. 5 meeting, also must pass on a majority vote.
