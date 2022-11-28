ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

radio7media.com

Keith Smith to be Grand Marshall in Lawrence County Parade

THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER CHRISTMAS PARADE IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY. THE LINE UP FOR THE PARADE CAN BEEN SEEN ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FACEBOOK PAGE. THE PARADE IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE THEME OF THE PARADE THIS YEAR IS “CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND”. THE GRAND MARSHAL WILL BE FORMER LORETTO CITY ADMINISTRATOR KEITH SMITH WHO RETIRED IN JUNE 2022 AFTER 37 PLUS YEARS OF SERVICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Tennessee 22A Reopened, but Without Signing

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that Tennessee 22A was reopened just before the Thanksgiving Holiday, however the lack of signing has left some motorist confused. TDOT reported they opened that section of highway, November 22, 2022, however officials with the City of Lexington did not know about the road...
LEXINGTON, TN
Davidson County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Vehicle Break In Over the Weekend in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO GUM SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH ON SATURDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR VEHICLE HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN PARKED AT THE CHURCH SINCE THURSDAY. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A DARK GREY INFINITY SUV PULL UP TO THE VEHICLE AND A PERSON COULD BE SEEN EXITING THE VEHICLE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. THE WINDOW OF THE VEHICLE WAS BROKEN AND THE CONTENTS OF THE GLOVE BOX AND CENTER CONSOLE WERE ON THE FLOOR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Chester County Independent

Henderson Police Department and Sheriff’s Department apprehend suspects in four-county pursuit

On Saturday November 26, Henderson Police Department, in cooperation with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested two individuals that were being pursued in Benton County, Decatur County, Henderson County and Chester County. HPD’s report on the pursuit is as follows:. “On Saturday, November...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Over 40 Vendors, Live Music At Inman Mistletoe Market

Paris, Tenn.- The 7th Annual Inman Middle School Mistletoe Market will be held on December 3 from 10-4 pm. There will be lots of Christmas shopping from over 40 vendors, live music from Harmonix, IMS Band and IMS Strings, concessions, free photos with Santa and a big giveaway at the end. If customers bring 5 cans of in date canned food, they will receive 5 extra entries into the giveaway. All proceeds benefit the students and faculty at Inman Middle School.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

New Mobile Emergency Alert System Launched In Henry County

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Emergency Management Agency has announced the availability of a new mobile. alert system for the citizens of Henry County. The system is called DR Messenger and is part of Capsol, Inc., an. emergency notification based company. 911 Director Mark Archer and Henry County Emergency Management...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
DICKSON, TN
WBIR

Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wkdzradio.com

Siemer Milling to Be Featured on ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’

A Hopkinsville business will appear on the FOX Business Channel show ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’ next week. Siemer Milling Company will be appearing on the Monday episode that airs at 6 pm. It will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SPRINGFIELD, TN
rewind943.com

Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!

Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

