LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO GUM SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH ON SATURDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR VEHICLE HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN PARKED AT THE CHURCH SINCE THURSDAY. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A DARK GREY INFINITY SUV PULL UP TO THE VEHICLE AND A PERSON COULD BE SEEN EXITING THE VEHICLE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. THE WINDOW OF THE VEHICLE WAS BROKEN AND THE CONTENTS OF THE GLOVE BOX AND CENTER CONSOLE WERE ON THE FLOOR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

1 DAY AGO