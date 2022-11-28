Read full article on original website
Keith Smith to be Grand Marshall in Lawrence County Parade
THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER CHRISTMAS PARADE IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY. THE LINE UP FOR THE PARADE CAN BEEN SEEN ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FACEBOOK PAGE. THE PARADE IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE THEME OF THE PARADE THIS YEAR IS “CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND”. THE GRAND MARSHAL WILL BE FORMER LORETTO CITY ADMINISTRATOR KEITH SMITH WHO RETIRED IN JUNE 2022 AFTER 37 PLUS YEARS OF SERVICE.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Tennessee 22A Reopened, but Without Signing
The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that Tennessee 22A was reopened just before the Thanksgiving Holiday, however the lack of signing has left some motorist confused. TDOT reported they opened that section of highway, November 22, 2022, however officials with the City of Lexington did not know about the road...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Vehicle Break In Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO GUM SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH ON SATURDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR VEHICLE HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN PARKED AT THE CHURCH SINCE THURSDAY. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A DARK GREY INFINITY SUV PULL UP TO THE VEHICLE AND A PERSON COULD BE SEEN EXITING THE VEHICLE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. THE WINDOW OF THE VEHICLE WAS BROKEN AND THE CONTENTS OF THE GLOVE BOX AND CENTER CONSOLE WERE ON THE FLOOR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Henderson Police Department and Sheriff’s Department apprehend suspects in four-county pursuit
On Saturday November 26, Henderson Police Department, in cooperation with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested two individuals that were being pursued in Benton County, Decatur County, Henderson County and Chester County. HPD’s report on the pursuit is as follows:. “On Saturday, November...
Over 40 Vendors, Live Music At Inman Mistletoe Market
Paris, Tenn.- The 7th Annual Inman Middle School Mistletoe Market will be held on December 3 from 10-4 pm. There will be lots of Christmas shopping from over 40 vendors, live music from Harmonix, IMS Band and IMS Strings, concessions, free photos with Santa and a big giveaway at the end. If customers bring 5 cans of in date canned food, they will receive 5 extra entries into the giveaway. All proceeds benefit the students and faculty at Inman Middle School.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
New Mobile Emergency Alert System Launched In Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Emergency Management Agency has announced the availability of a new mobile. alert system for the citizens of Henry County. The system is called DR Messenger and is part of Capsol, Inc., an. emergency notification based company. 911 Director Mark Archer and Henry County Emergency Management...
Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
Man dies after catching on fire at Tennessee hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
Siemer Milling to Be Featured on ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’
A Hopkinsville business will appear on the FOX Business Channel show ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’ next week. Siemer Milling Company will be appearing on the Monday episode that airs at 6 pm. It will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
