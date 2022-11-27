Wooden Drive closes Monday for Ross-Ade renovations

Construction for the next phase of Ross-Ade Stadium starts soon.

The stretch of John R. Wooden Drive and the road in front of the stadium from Tower Drive to Joe Tiller Drive will close Monday, a Purdue press release reads.

The Ross-Ade renovations will complete the bowl which was previously left open and will also house the All-American Marching Band. Renovations will also add a player tunnel from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex directly to the stadium.

The new south end zone will add 4,500 seats to bring the new stadium capacity to 65,000. The area is set to be replaced with the new home of the Ross-Ade Brigade, the Purdue football student section.

The board of trustees approved $45.4 million of donated funds to go towards the construction at a meeting in April, the Exponent previously reported.

Tower Drive from Wooden Drive to Beering Drive will be a one-way street during construction, according to the release, and both sidewalks along Wooden Drive will be closed to pedestrians, who should use sidewalks on Beering Drive instead.

Parking in the A lot south of the stadium will still be open, but some spots won’t be available.

Demolition of the south end zone is set to begin soon and construction is set to finish by mid-August 2023 for the start of next season.