ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Wooden Drive closes Monday for Ross-Ade renovations

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLItR_0jQDareY00

Construction for the next phase of Ross-Ade Stadium starts soon.

The stretch of John R. Wooden Drive and the road in front of the stadium from Tower Drive to Joe Tiller Drive will close Monday, a Purdue press release reads.

The Ross-Ade renovations will complete the bowl which was previously left open and will also house the All-American Marching Band. Renovations will also add a player tunnel from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex directly to the stadium.

The new south end zone will add 4,500 seats to bring the new stadium capacity to 65,000. The area is set to be replaced with the new home of the Ross-Ade Brigade, the Purdue football student section.

The board of trustees approved $45.4 million of donated funds to go towards the construction at a meeting in April, the Exponent previously reported.

Tower Drive from Wooden Drive to Beering Drive will be a one-way street during construction, according to the release, and both sidewalks along Wooden Drive will be closed to pedestrians, who should use sidewalks on Beering Drive instead.

Parking in the A lot south of the stadium will still be open, but some spots won’t be available.

Demolition of the south end zone is set to begin soon and construction is set to finish by mid-August 2023 for the start of next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your News Local

Construction to begin on Railcar Project in Peru

PERU, IN- Recently, Mike Kuepper, President of the Nickel Plate Trail, was presented with checks totaling over $4,600 for the Railcar Restoration and Relocation Project in Peru. The checks were proceeds from a tenderloin dinner held by Blair Ridge Health Campus and from the October Miami County Train Show and Swap Meet. These funds will be used to lay the track segment needed for the railcars. Construction is scheduled to begin next month.
PERU, IN
wbaa.org

Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis defends ordinance penalizing panhandling along city streets

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses an ordinance aimed at penalizing pan-handling along city roads. Some community members have pushed back against the ordinance for fining citizens who are already poor. Plus, we’ll hear the mayor’s reaction to the state’s plans to get rid of West Lafayette’s BMV location.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
farmersadvance.com

Purdue ag alumni fish fry returns to Tippecanoe County in 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue ag alumni fish fry will return to Tippecanoe County on February 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang. Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

One person dies in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

RSVP to First Annual Barn Bash Fundraising Gala at Dunn Brothers Farm

This Gala is being brought to you by The Dunn Brothers Farm and will benefit Clinton County Purdue Extension and all their programming efforts. Join is at Dunn Brothers Farm, 7970 E. 100 N., Frankfort, on January 21, 2023, for a chance to connect with Extension staff. Come dance the night away with friends, new and old, while helping raise funs for this hard-working non-profit organization.
FRANKFORT, IN
The Exponent

4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wbaa.org

Lebanon City Council considers key ordinances to create massive industrial district

The Lebanon City Council considered several key ordinances Monday night aimed at creating a massive industrial district the state hopes to place within the city. The vision for the roughly seven thousand acre project includes multi-billion dollar tech and research companies within a complex that has room for housing, recreation, and retail spaces.
LEBANON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Tennessee, take 2

Volleyball finds itself in the NCAA tournament for the 17th time in the last 20 years, facing Tennessee in the first round as an eighth seed. The Boilermakers (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) closed out their opening weekend with a 3-1 win over the Volunteers (17-13, 11-7 Southeastern) back in August. The match saw one of the most efficient hitting efforts from the Boilers all season, hitting .327 through four sets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor

Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy