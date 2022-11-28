Portland holidays: Christmas Ships Parade starting this week

Others: 'Black Nativity,' Providence Festival of Trees, David Saffert/Jillian Show Harris play Liberace and Liza.

It's another week of celebrating the holidays with events and attractions. Here are some:

• Reminder: Who doesn't like going on a train ride during the holiday season — and meeting Santa Claus? He and his elves join you on a 45-minute roundtrip ride on the Oregon Rail Heritage's Holiday Express Train, through Dec. 18. The train departs from the Oregon Rail Heritage Center, 2250 S.E. Water Ave., and runs along the Springwater Corridor to the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge.

For more: www.orhf.org.

• See our story on our website, but here's a reminder about "White Album Xmas," in which circus performers accompany music by The Beatles' "White Album" songs performed by The NowHere Band. It's held Nov. 30-Dec. 10 at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St.

Info: www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• At Newmark Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, it's the return of songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman, joined by father-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw, on his "A Very Merry Christmas" holiday tour stop.

Details: www.portland5.com.

• PassinArt: A Theatre Company puts on the Langston Hughes gospel song play, "Black Nativity," based on the traditional story and featuring Christmas songs and more. It stages 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 1-2, and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4 at Brunish Theatre, 1111 S.W. Broadway.

More: www.portland5.com.

• It's always a fun visit to see exquisitely decorated trees at the 40th annual Safeway Providence Festival of Trees, which takes place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There'll be more than 100 trees, as well as live entertainment, Santa Claus and Teddy Bear Hospital. It benefits Providence Children's Health.

More: www.providencefoundations.org/events.

• You'll have to brave the cold (and possibly wet) weather, but you can't go through a holiday season without watching the Christmas Ships Parade on the Willamette and Columbia rivers. About 60 boats take part in the annual parade. It'll take place most nights at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-21. Find a spot on the banks of a river and enjoy.

Info: www.christmasships.org.

• Join Santa Claus for Broadway Rose's 11th annual Santa Sing-Along" which includes Christmas carols and storytelling by Santa and a special gift for each child, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave.

Info: www.broadwayrose.org.

• The Portland Choir & Orchestra performs Christmas classics in "How Great Our Joy," with special guest Encore Youth Choir, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Newmark Theatre, 1111 S.W. Broadway.

More: www.musicinportland.org.

• Some of the best tribute artists in the business, David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris return for their holiday show as Liberace and Liza Minnelli, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, at The Armory, 128 N.W. 11th Ave. It's a show directed by Bo Ayars, who served as Liberace's arranger and musical director, and it includes holiday piano medleys, Minnelli hits and comedy and sequins.

For more: www.pcs.org.

