ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, MI

Cards for a Cause Program Helps Those in Need

By Sid Simone
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253RwA_0jQDYDDE00

Good Samaritan Family Services in Ellsworth is a nonprofit Christian organization living out the mission of “Serving the Lord by reaching out to those in need.”

This time of year, they are keeping the magic of Christmas alive by providing presents to children of families that are struggling to make ends meet. They do that, in part, by selling cards through their Cards for a Cause program.

Bethany Cooper, Educational Services Representative for Usborne Books & More, joins GDNM to talk about the work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Traverse City Author Discusses Angel of the Garbage Dump

Northern Michigan native, Jacob Wheeler describes his new book, Angel of the Garbage Dump. The story is not local, but focuses on his connections made while spending time in Central America. Jacob is an author, journalist, newspaper publisher. He also is a journalism advisor at Northwestern Michigan College. He wrote...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Business in Focus: Bay Street Urgent Care, Petoskey

9&10 News presents our “Business in Focus” segment, to highlight Northern Michigan businesses and products. Monday on The Four, we talk with Bay Street Urgent Care and Family Practice in Petoskey. The Urgent Care clinic is open seven days a week for both walk-ins and appointments. Their newest location opened this fall, and Dr. Joshua Saur talked with 9&10 News about the services they have to offer. The medical facility is equipped to treat minor illnesses and injuries and encompasses a broad spectrum of general medicine, but also can serve as an alternative to the Emergency Room. Bay Street Urgent Care mostly focuses on stabilizing patients before moving forward with diagnosis or management techniques for more serious conditions that may arise. You can visit them online here.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

A Look at the 2022 Firearm Deer Hunting Season

Mancelona once again hosted their annual buck pole, and they say it was a “stellar year.”. An overwhelming number of hunters came out this year, making the buck pole in Mancelona one to remember. Joanie Moore, the Director of the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce shares that “it’s been 20...
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Salvation Army Hosts Their Annual Thanksgiving Meal

Many of us will be eating Thanksgiving dinner with family on Thursday, but not everyone will be able to. That’s especially true with the high price of groceries this year. Salvation Army in Traverse City wants to make sure everyone has a chance to spend time with others and get a good meal. They hosted their annual community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Shoppers Search for the Best Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and stores in Traverse City have been spending their Cyber Monday fulfilling orders. Catherine Richardson, the M22 general manager, says they “are seeing a ton of orders for Cyber Monday, which is great because it means that you’re supporting our stores specifically.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 21 to November 27 call reports. 2:45:57am 11/21/2022 Car Deer Suttons Bay, Called out over air, struck deer...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy