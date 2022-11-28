Cards for a Cause Program Helps Those in Need

Good Samaritan Family Services in Ellsworth is a nonprofit Christian organization living out the mission of “Serving the Lord by reaching out to those in need.”

This time of year, they are keeping the magic of Christmas alive by providing presents to children of families that are struggling to make ends meet. They do that, in part, by selling cards through their Cards for a Cause program.

Bethany Cooper, Educational Services Representative for Usborne Books & More, joins GDNM to talk about the work.