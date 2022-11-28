ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sid Gets Serenaded By Jazz Artist Pat Williams

By Sid Simone
 2 days ago
His mother was a singer, and his father was a trumpet player who toured with the likes of the Temptations and B.B. King.

Throughout those years, Pat Williams, of the Pat Williams Group, based in Houston, has performed in a variety of genres with artists including Joe Sample, Bob James, Marion Meadows, Eric Darius, Alex Bugnon, Mike Phillips, Tony Terry, Bobby Lyle, Regina Belle and Sy Smith.

Pat Williams jazzes our Monday with a performance and his special vocals on Good Day Northern Michigan.

To book Pat Williams and follow his musical journey, go to www.patwilliams.tv or visit him on Instagram at @patwilliamsondrums.

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

