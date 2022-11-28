Sid Gets Serenaded By Jazz Artist Pat Williams

His mother was a singer, and his father was a trumpet player who toured with the likes of the Temptations and B.B. King.

Throughout those years, Pat Williams, of the Pat Williams Group, based in Houston, has performed in a variety of genres with artists including Joe Sample, Bob James, Marion Meadows, Eric Darius, Alex Bugnon, Mike Phillips, Tony Terry, Bobby Lyle, Regina Belle and Sy Smith.

Pat Williams jazzes our Monday with a performance and his special vocals on Good Day Northern Michigan.

To book Pat Williams and follow his musical journey, go to www.patwilliams.tv or visit him on Instagram at @patwilliamsondrums.