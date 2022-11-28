ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

First holiday market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
emu.edu

EMU Advancement’s Braydon Hoover named ‘10 Under 40’

Braydon Hoover, associate vice president for advancement at Eastern Mennonite University, has been recognized by the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal as a “10 Under 40” honoree. The annual awards recognize young professionals in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County areas. Hoover, who has served 11 years at EMU and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
emu.edu

Auxiliary services director honored as regional volunteer of the year

Cheryl Montgomery, director of auxiliary services at Eastern Mennonite University, was honored as the National Association of College Auxiliary Services’ East Regional Volunteer of the Year. She received the award Nov. 14 at the national conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The National Association of College Auxiliary Services is the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

We’re thankful for you…pardoning the interruption

Over the past week, many paused to consider the things they are grateful for…from family and friends, to a good home and good health. We here at Page Valley News are thankful for you — all half million of you. Since our launch on Feb. 3, 2020, PageValleyNews.com...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fourteen die in holiday weekend crashes

That fatal crash was part of a deadly weekend on Virginia roads. State Police report 14 people died in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This is an increase from five traffic fatalities that were recorded during last year’s five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period. That also included the fatal...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD formally announces police chief candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA

