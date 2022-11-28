Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
The community is invited to celebrate the magic of the holidays this Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day of free festive fun for the entire family in Harrisonburg. The downtown setting is worthy of a Hallmark holiday special with horse carriage rides, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house competition, live nativities and more.
WHSV
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
NBC 29 News
First holiday market in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
emu.edu
EMU Advancement’s Braydon Hoover named ‘10 Under 40’
Braydon Hoover, associate vice president for advancement at Eastern Mennonite University, has been recognized by the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal as a “10 Under 40” honoree. The annual awards recognize young professionals in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County areas. Hoover, who has served 11 years at EMU and...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
emu.edu
Auxiliary services director honored as regional volunteer of the year
Cheryl Montgomery, director of auxiliary services at Eastern Mennonite University, was honored as the National Association of College Auxiliary Services’ East Regional Volunteer of the Year. She received the award Nov. 14 at the national conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The National Association of College Auxiliary Services is the...
WHSV
Heart-warming military homecoming surprise for students at River Bend Elementary School
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Col. Heath Phillips has served in the military for 22 years. He spent the last nine months in Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of a NATO deployment with the U.S. Army National Guard. Last week, he was welcomed home by students and staff at...
pagevalleynews.com
We’re thankful for you…pardoning the interruption
Over the past week, many paused to consider the things they are grateful for…from family and friends, to a good home and good health. We here at Page Valley News are thankful for you — all half million of you. Since our launch on Feb. 3, 2020, PageValleyNews.com...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
NBC 29 News
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
pagevalleynews.com
Another Panther headed to Division I softball as Rinker signs with Radford
SHENANDOAH, Nov. 17 — One week prior to Thanksgiving, senior Jocelyne Rinker added her signature to a growing list of Panthers who have continued their softball careers beyond Page County High School. “We put in a lot of work,” PCHS head coach Alan Knight modestly and simply sums up...
WHSV
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel. Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.
wsvaonline.com
Fourteen die in holiday weekend crashes
That fatal crash was part of a deadly weekend on Virginia roads. State Police report 14 people died in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This is an increase from five traffic fatalities that were recorded during last year’s five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period. That also included the fatal...
cbs19news
CPD formally announces police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
wsvaonline.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
