Commissioners hold November 14 meeting

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on November 14, 2022 at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Bob King. Joyce King and Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms were also present.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for week ending November 11, 2022.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss the following issues: Dog Pound is full; only taking owner surrenders that can move directly to rescue; Request to reduce adoption fees for the remainder of 2022 to $12 to cover county tag license fee; Adding additional kennels through funding remaining in memorial account; Foster Program- Would decrease number of dogs housed at pound and increase chances for adoption; Complaints concerning dogs loose on private land leased by deer hunters.

The board held discussion on the incentive for the 2021/2022 Health and Wellness Program. Per Re: Res 2021-362, employees who completed the program year from August 2021 through August 2022 would receive a premium holiday for the entire month of November 2022. A complaint was received from the Adams County Developmental Disabilities that this incentive was not approved by their board and assumed employees that completed the program would receive a check for the incentive. Funds for the Health and Wellness incentive are through CEBCO Health and Wellness allocation and the County Med Share fund and are not the responsibility of the individual department budget. Employee participation in the Health and Wellness program is voluntary; however, a requirement for the county to offer. Participation of county health insurance is at the discretion of department who may take other insurance in lieu of the county policy. Per Re: Res. 2022-513 the incentive premium for the 2022/2023 program year would remain the premium holiday to be awarded in November 2023 for employees who complete the program.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese, Captain Wade Hook and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Burton; Two additional full-time positions to fill; EMS Departmental Budget; Run Statistics (March through October)- Peebles-692 (Meigs, Bratton and Franklin Twps); Seaman-233; Winchester-230 (Wayne Twp); Jefferson Twp-120; Green Twp-21; West Union-89 (Tiffin Twp); Manchester-11; Highland County-19; Brown County-32; Scioto County-9. Green Twp runs made by Manchester-71; Supply tracking software- Placed into use for tracking supply usage and inventory with automatic reorder points; 15 % overall cost increase for supplies; Budget- Closed out obsolete purchase orders; set budget discussion for next week; License plates identifiers in lieu of county plates; Station Lease Agreements; Medicount Agreement and termination clause.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Nathan Burton as a full-time Advanced EMT with Adams County Emergency Medical Services

effective November 14, 2022 at the rate of $14.00 per hour as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: ODSA Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant Amendment; Active Transportation Plan; Children Services Expansion- Proceed with design/TSHD Architects; Adams County Welcome Center- Plans presented for approval of building layout; Adams County Training Center- Pending fire inspection for clearance; Ohio SE Grant- Application for funding/downtown opportunities; 229 Cross Street Property Renovations- Funding sources; Departments; Estimate on renovations; JFS Building Renovations.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a grant agreement amendment with Ohio Development Services Agency for Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program per the request of Ohio Department of Natural Resources and to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign on behalf of the county as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson held discussion with the board on the Annex roof replacement project and progress of the ceiling tile replacement in the OSU Extension and Board of Elections offices. Damage to an awning was reported to the board. Also discussed was the Courthouse clock project and water leaks in the jail facility.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to recess at 11:07 a.m. for the board to attend the Wilson’s Children’s Trust Board meeting. Those present for the meeting were Trustees Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. Also present was Prosecutor David Kelley, Clerk Terri Crothers and Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms. Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:15 a.m. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an amendment to the Adams County Best Practices Personnel Policy Manual to include the use of Drones Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) by the Sheriff’s Department licensed law enforcement officers conducting specific missions as guided by the Certificate of Authorization (COA) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and with an officer who has obtained a Part 107. This policy amendment is designed to minimize risk to persons, property, and aircraft during the operation of the UAS while safeguarding constitutional protections and privacy interests of all persons. Vote: All aye.

The board held discussion on the Metropolitan Housing Authority board member appointments. A teleconference was held with the Metropolitan Housing Authority for a formal request of current board members, the appointing authority and term.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.