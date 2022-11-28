Read full article on original website
Blockchain company Animoca Brands is launching a metaverse fund
Animoca Brands is well-known for its Sandbox metaverse game, which enables players to purchase digital land plots and customize them using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Co-founder claims that a $2 billion vehicle will target mid- to late-stage entrepreneurs. Animoca Brands’s backers include the Singapore state fund Temasek, GGV Capital of the...
Phantom announces going multi-chain with Polygon & Ethereum blockchains
Phantom has shown interest in supporting Polygon and Ethereum blockchains. Centralized exchanges have become less popular owing to FTX collapse. Phantom has announced adding increased support to view multimedia non-fungible tokens. Phantom, the key self-custody wallet created on Solana, aims to grow support for assets on both Polygon and Ethereum....
NFT Revolution Will Be Driven by Ledger’s Curated Art Collection
The Ledger NFT Art Collection was unveiled during Art Basel Miami and consists of a constantly expanding collection of NFT artworks that have been selected by the organization’s chief of staff Jean-Michel Pailhon. Ledger will curate the collection to include both the most talented painters as well as budding...
Sales increased by 191% with Polygon NFT, reaction to MATIC Price
Crypto analytics platform reports Polygon-based NFTs saw a 191% increase in sales since September 2022. Polygon has integrated its power into massive web2 companies including Starbucks, Reddit, and Instagram. CoinMarketCap ranks Polygon in the tenth position for one of the most valuable crypto assets. According to the cryptocurrency analytics portal,...
What is NFT rarity and why & how it decides the fate of an NFT
The NFT market has experienced transactions worth billions of dollars until now and this number will increase further in the coming time. Celebrities are releasing their NFT collections and brands are diving into the technology, which ensures that more and more collections & projects will be released with each passing day. Does this mean anyone can easily enter the NFT space and expect success? Well, with the recent NFT releases in the rapidly evolving space, newbies might face a difficult time.
Magic Eden enforces creator projects for its Solana NFT Projects
Solana Marketplace Magic Eden has also hinted to its users via Twitter on 1st December 2022 that it is introducing a new OCP feature. OCP is the Open Creator Protocol, a system to enforce creator royalties. It is built on top of Solana’s SPL managed-token standards. OCP mainly supports...
After acquiring Genie, Uniswap launches its own NFT aggregator
Decentralized exchange Uniswap, on November 30, announced that from now users can trade NFTs on its native protocol. The function will display non-fungible tokens collections for the purpose of sale on platforms such as Sudoswap, NFT20, OpenSea, X2Y2, LooksRare, Foundation, NFTX and Larva Labs. According to the statement, to provide...
Theta Metachain, the blockchain architecture invented for Web3-oriented media and entertainment organizations
Theta blockchain’s new beginning has started with the release of Metachain, the blockchain architecture established for Media and Entertainment organizations that are interested in moving into the Web3 ecosystem. The transformation will enable Theta blockchain to get the high transaction throughput, modification and dependability required for prominent media and entertainment organizations so as to take their users on-chain.
NFTb exchange announces KYC requirements for new and existing users
NFTb exchange announces KYC requirements for new as well as existing users in order to verify their IDs by January 15, 2023. Users are required to get their identities verified by the date mentioned, and in return, NFTb will airdrop KYC’d users 200 NFTb tokens, equivalent to $2 USD.
Animoca Brands Portfolio, Transak Integrated With Coinbase Wallet
Animoca Brands’ Portfolio “Transak company” announced its collaboration and integration with Coinbase Wallet. This integration of the two companies will ease global onboarding. The transfer between states will be easier and smooth. There are other companies with whom Transak is looking forward to partnering by the end...
Internet browser Mozilla announces acquisition of Active Replica; Goes all-in on metaverse
In a recent announcement, the legendary web developer and internet browser Mozilla made an announcement regarding the acquisition of Active Replica as a segment of its Hubs creator ecosystem in order to enhance digital experiences in the metaverse. Active Replica, an immersive experience developer, is joining the Hubs creator platform...
Playboy partners back with the Sandbox
The General sale will begin on December 6, 2022 Allow listed users (including all Playboy Rabbitars owners) have access to the sale 24 hours prior to the general sale. Each Playboy Party People avatar sells for 100 SAND. Avatars will be published on OpenSea 48 hours after embossing. Legendary brand...
NFTs in real life! Digital collectibles are shaping physical experiences
A brand new location between the Roosevelt Hotel and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is calling itself unique. The Dancing Seahorse Club provides members-only perks like unique access to its very own event space and personal concert experiences. The music-based startup has chosen to provide lifetime advantages to those who own its NFTs.
84% of people would purchase an NFT backed by a physical item: Dibbs’ report
The inaugural NFT Opinion Report, published today by Dibbs, the world’s gateway to Web3, polled hundreds of NFT adopters to assess customer sentiment about NFTs both now and in the future. Dibbs is ideally situated to tap the highly engaged users of its marketplace in a largely pseudonymous industry...
OpenSea claims creators made $1 billion in royalties in 2022
OpenSea has shared that until November 23, 2002, creators had made more than $1 billion via royalty payments on the marketplace. In recent times, royalties have turned into a topic of debate in the NFT ecosystem. The earnings do not include engagement grants or incentives and sponsorship revenue. OpenSea has...
Timex joins BAYC community for Web3 offerings
Timex is prepared to launch dynamic real and digital offerings in collaboration with the BAYC community. The collection has one-of-one timepieces along with corresponding digital twin non-fungible tokens that will be available for community members of both Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Yacht Club. The exclusive offering is...
