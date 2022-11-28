The NFT market has experienced transactions worth billions of dollars until now and this number will increase further in the coming time. Celebrities are releasing their NFT collections and brands are diving into the technology, which ensures that more and more collections & projects will be released with each passing day. Does this mean anyone can easily enter the NFT space and expect success? Well, with the recent NFT releases in the rapidly evolving space, newbies might face a difficult time.

2 DAYS AGO