West Vincent Township, PA

Accepting Coventry Food Pantry Donations

West Vincent Township has a collection box in our lobby for the Coventry Food Pantry. The Pantry relies heavily on donations from the local community to supplement the state-funded programs. The followings items are always in need:. Jelly (Plastic container preferred), peanut butter, tuna, canned meats, canned fruit, cereal and...
