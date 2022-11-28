Syndication: The Enquirer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The streaking Cincinnati Bengals are set to get star wideout Ja'Marr Chase back for their Week 13 game, NFL Network reported Monday. Chase returned to practice last week but wasn't quite ready to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He has missed the past four games. Chase is working his way back from a hip injury initially sustained in a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 16. He then aggravated the injury in the first half of the Bengals' 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 23. After limping off the field, Chase returned to play in the second half but has not played since. Chase, 22, has 47 catches, 605 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns over seven games. He led the Bengals in all three categories before his injury, with Tee Higgins since passing him in receptions (50) and yards (712). Chase made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 starts. The Bengals (7-4), who have won three in a row to vault into a tie for first in the AFC North, host the Kansas City Chiefs this week. --Field Level Media

