Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
themiamihurricane.com
Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer
Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
Fast Casual
Sweet Paris Creperie making Florida debut
Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, which serves sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads and hot drinks, will open its first Florida location under the direction of Antonio Arizpe and Ivette Escobar. Originally from Mexico, Escobar began her career in marketing for a cosmetics company in Los Angeles. In 2012, she...
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say
Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
Miami New Times
Elon Musk's South Florida Tunnel Plans Under Scrutiny After Reports of Boring Company 'Ghosting'
The Boring Company, an Elon Musk business venture that began as a joke years ago after the billionaire complained about Los Angeles traffic, came to North Miami Beach in February with plans for a 6.2-mile underground tunnel for public transportation. The tunnel would transport passengers in Tesla vehicles to seven...
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
metro-magazine.com
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future
Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WSVN-TV
Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines Revealed
These one-liners are as hot as Florida's weather. The Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock for a brand-new season Dec. 8. And before fans catch up with returning stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa...
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
miamitimesonline.com
North Miami mayoral dispute amid NMB shakeup
November elections produced a volcanic eruption in North Miami Beach, where voters rejected the current commission by turning a 4-3 Haitian American majority on its head amid criticism of corruption, waste and lack of transparency. The result makes a shift in governance and management all but inevitable. Meanwhile, in North...
westorlandonews.com
New International Drive Cannabis Dispensary Opens
Curaleaf Holdings, an international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries near tourist locations, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. Located at 6600 International Drive, east of Interstate 4 and near several resorts and entertainment attractions, Curaleaf Orlando International Drive is the Company’s...
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects
Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
Comments / 0