ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
Deadline

Saudi Arabia Fashion Designers Make Red Carpet Debut At Red Sea Film Festival, Dressing Celebs Such As Elle Macpherson, Alessandra Ambrosini

Saudi Arabia’s emerging fashion design labels have been making their red carpet world premiere over the past few days at the Red Sea International Film Festival, running December 1-10 in the port city of Jeddah. A raft of regional and international celebrity guests has been hitting gala red carpets in local creations, alongside other stars in outfits by long-established luxury brands, in an initiative spearheaded by the country’s fledgeling Fashion Commission. The campaign comes just three years after the country relaxed ultra-strict dress codes stipulating that women had to wear an abaya and cover their hair in public, as part of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy