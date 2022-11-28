Read full article on original website
Related
This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Spoiled' Police Department Cat Has Us Cracking Up
All pet lovers wish their place of work had a designated office pet. This would make work days much more enjoyable by bringing fun and cuteness into the work environment. One police department has done this and their spoiled pet is living the life. TikTok user @texascop2.5 recently shared a...
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special
As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to New Kittens Is Not What Mom Expected
Once you get one pet, it can be very tempting to get more. They are just so adorable, and the thought of your first pet having a buddy is absolutely lovely! One woman adopted two kittens in addition to the cat she already has, and the meeting between the three felines did not go as planned.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Overjoyed Reaction to the Simplest Gift Is So Pure
So, raise your hand if you spend far too much money on cat toys. Okay, so that's basically all of us. Cats need toys for exercise, to stimulate them mentally, to keep them from getting bored, and hence, destructive. If your cat is chewing on a felt mouse chances are they won't chew on your sofa. Something else to consider is that you don't actually need to spend any money to amuse your cat.
This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of. Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to the Cat Bed Being Taken Away Is Perfect
This video will seem so familiar to anyone who has ever owned a cat. We love cats because they are independent and truly have minds of their own. We can also get annoyed with cats because they are independent and have minds of their own. Ask any cat owner who has spent a lot of money on toys or a fancy new cat bed and you're bound to hear the cat had zero interest. Until you took it away.
Jalopnik
Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving
Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his people.
This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing
The response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out here. I shared it on my personal Facebook page, as well as in several groups filled with other veterinary professionals.
pethelpful.com
18-Year-Old Cat Recently Surrendered to NYC Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
November was senior cat month and we have written many times on PetHelpful about the importance of giving these more mature felines a home. This beautiful 18-year-old kitty was surrendered and the video posted by TikTok account @Nyacc will make you fall in love with this older girl. Thankfully, so...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Getting Used to New Harness Is Cracking Us Up
We've been seeing cats enjoying the outdoors more and more often. From exploring in their own backyard to hiking or cats who just like going for car rides, they're definitely getting out of the house more frequently. Luckily, there is plenty of cat harnesses to choose from so you can make sure your fur baby comes along for the adventure, no matter how big or small.
Christmas Cat Furious After Failing to 'Claw' at Tree
Photo byPhoto by Linker Design on UnsplashonUnsplash. Anyone who is a cat owner knows that these frisky felines come with some rather quirky and strange behaviors. One of the reasons people love cats is because they are independent and have entertaining personalities.
cohaitungchi.com
Kitten to cat: when can kittens eat adult cat food?
Kittens must have their speedy development and growth supported by specifically tailor-made diet present in kitten meals till they attain 12 months of age. At one 12 months outdated, a kitten is taken into account an grownup cat and might progressively transition to an entire and balanced grownup cat meals weight loss program. Grownup meals is out there for indoor cats too, with vitamins tailor-made to their completely different power necessities.
31 Holiday Gifts That Are Worth The Splurge
Pick up a little something extra special from retailers like Amazon, Food52, West Elm, Maisonette and more.
pethelpful.com
Video of Porcupine Eating Peanut Butter Is the Ultimate Timeline Cleanse
As popular as dog and cat videos may be, cuteness comes in all shapes and sizes. Just look at Rico the porcupine! The Cincinnati Zoo resident is just as sweet as he is spiky, but the way he eats peanut butter is taking TikTok by storm. The smile-inducing clip might...
Gut-wrenching posts you see on Facebook may be a scam; here's what to look for
There's a new scam going around targeting Facebook users, and it's one that has an alert from the Better Business Bureau.
katzenworld.co.uk
Can I Have a Cat in a High Rise Apartment?
This post first appeared on ProtectaPet here. You’ve just got the keys to your new home, and as you step out onto the lovely balcony where you pictured a peaceful morning coffee or an al fresco dinner, you’re met with the terrifying realisation that the doors will have to remain permanently shut for the safety of your gorgeous yet curious feline, because no chance is possibly worth taking.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog 'Waiting for Permission' to Show Guest Her Toy Is Priceless
All dogs react differently to someone coming into the house. Some might bark nonstop. They're just protecting their space and their family. Other dogs will lick the guests and jump in their faces because they're just so excited. But our favorite response comes from TikTok doggo @mia_thespringerspaniel. This beautiful Springer...
Comments / 0