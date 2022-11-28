Read full article on original website
Related
suunews.net
This land is whose land?: How SUU communities are narrowing the “nature gap”
For many, the outdoors represent a vast window of opportunity for unmatched recreation and respite. The United States boasts some of the most impressive and wild landscapes in the world in which millions of residents annually retreat in search of solitude and adventure. Utah is particularly renowned for its impressive pull on outdoor recreation lovers, from its striking desert canyons to its “greatest snow on Earth” and the seemingly endless wild lands in between.
suunews.net
Men’s basketball hosts reigning Big Sky Champion Montana State University
Over the holiday weekend, the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds traveled to Laie, Hawaii, for the North Shore Classic. In the first game of the tournament, the Thunderbirds fell to the Texas State University Bobcats 78-65. Their next matchup featured the Sacramento State Hornets, who they have seen a lot in...
suunews.net
SUU Gymnastics to hold Red and White Preview
The Southern Utah University gymnastics program will host their annual Red and White Preview on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. The event is free to the public and will feature the entire 2022-2023 gymnastics team. Free prizes, t-shirts and food giveaways will also be presented throughout the event.
Comments / 0