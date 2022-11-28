ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Utah’s RSV surge prompts worry of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are all spiking as Utahns huddle indoors during the cold winter months. RSV most commonly affects children under 2 years old and people over the age of 75 and can cause cold-like symptoms like cough and fever. The virus has hit Utah particularly hard this year.
UTAH STATE
Blogging Time

Fixing up Your Utah Home? Here's a Few Things to Consider in 2022

Utah home improvement projectPhoto byRene Asmussen/Pexels. When it comes to home improvement projects, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want to choose a project that will add value to your home, but you also want to make sure it is something you can realistically accomplish. If you're not sure where to start, this article might help you choose the right home improvement project for your Utah home.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'

LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Rent prices down nationwide but very high in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — All over the country, the cost of rent is finally starting to go down. But that is not the case here in Utah. Data from rent.com shows that the rental market is trending downwards. The national rent dipped below the $2,000 mark for the first time in six months. Rent prices are still up from pre-pandemic levels, but they are less up.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy