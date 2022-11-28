Read full article on original website
Related
Utah is 4th safest state in US, says study
Considering a move? Try Utah, it's the fourth safest state in the nation, says WalletHub.
Utah leaders rethink approach to helping those experiencing homelessness
Salt Lake City and County leaders have returned from a research trip to Miami to see what new approaches can be taken to better help those experiencing homelessness.
Utah woman taps into entrepreneurial spirit as she battles cancer
Alyssa Redman's friends started a GoFundMe to help her with mounting medical expenses, but she said she couldn't just sit back and watch people donate without contributing in her own way.
Keeping count of Utah’s deer population
Driving up Morgan County at the crack of dawn with her binoculars in hand, biologist Xaela Walden begins to count deer. It's a vital part of her job at the Utah Department of Natural Resources, but why?
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Utah legislature may be forced to increase liquor licenses
The Utah State Legislature may be forced to increase the number of liquor licenses for bars and restaurants as the state's economy continues to grow.
Cold, flu, RSV, croup on the rise among children
The holidays are here, and that means flu season is too. Utah hospitals and schools are starting to feel the effects of an increase in different illnesses among young children.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
kjzz.com
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
Natural History Museum of Utah publishes groundbreaking mushroom research
The Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) has published the results of a first-of-its-kind study on porcini mushrooms, which indicate that these mushrooms evolve based on the local conditions in which they are found.
kuer.org
Utah’s RSV surge prompts worry of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are all spiking as Utahns huddle indoors during the cold winter months. RSV most commonly affects children under 2 years old and people over the age of 75 and can cause cold-like symptoms like cough and fever. The virus has hit Utah particularly hard this year.
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
Fixing up Your Utah Home? Here's a Few Things to Consider in 2022
Utah home improvement projectPhoto byRene Asmussen/Pexels. When it comes to home improvement projects, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want to choose a project that will add value to your home, but you also want to make sure it is something you can realistically accomplish. If you're not sure where to start, this article might help you choose the right home improvement project for your Utah home.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'
LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
kslnewsradio.com
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man
PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Rent prices down nationwide but very high in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — All over the country, the cost of rent is finally starting to go down. But that is not the case here in Utah. Data from rent.com shows that the rental market is trending downwards. The national rent dipped below the $2,000 mark for the first time in six months. Rent prices are still up from pre-pandemic levels, but they are less up.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Naloxone and law enforcement reach milestone in preventing overdose deaths
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Naloxone reports over 600 lives in Utah have been saved thanks to law enforcement’s use of naloxone (Narcan®). Naloxone is a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. According to a press release, this is a milestone for the organization and its law...
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
Comments / 0