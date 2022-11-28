Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
BritBox Picks Up Irvine Welsh’s Crime Season Two
BritBox International has acquired the second season of Irvine Welsh’s Crime from Cineflix Rights for its streaming service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa and the Nordics. In season two, Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible 2, Twin Town, My Week with Marilyn) returns as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox....
World Screen News
Video Interview: Riches Creator Abby Ajayi
The glossy, high-stakes family drama Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged and super-successful Richards family. All six episodes of the Amazon Studios and ITV co-production premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2, and the drama will debut on ITVX in the U.K. on December 22 before airing on ITV at a later date.
World Screen News
Dorothy Street Pictures Hires Tinder Swindler EP
Tinder Swindler executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy Street Pictures as senior VP of documentaries. In her new role, Starbuck will work across the whole production slate, which includes the new three-part documentary about the Wagatha Christie trial. Dorothy Street Pictures, founded by Julia Nottingham in 2018, is backed...
World Screen News
ABS-CBN Series Sell into Malaysia
Three drama series from ABS-CBN are headed to Malaysia on the free-to-air channel TVS 122. The romantic-comedy drama series Marry Me, Marry You, which first premiered in the Philippines in 2021, is currently airing on the channel operated by the Sarawak Media Group, Malaysia’s first state-owned TV station. The...
World Screen News
The Unofficial Science of Home Alone Set for Sky Max
Naked has secured its first commission with Sky, for the feature-length The Unofficial Science of Home Alone. The 90-minute program will see comedians James Acaster, Guz Khan and Alex Brooker examine the viability of the deadly traps set for the inept burglars in the classic 1990 comedy Home Alone. It is set to air on December 19 on Sky Max and NOW.
World Screen News
Pluto TV Makes Canadian Debut
Pluto TV has launched in Canada in partnership with Corus Entertainment, with more than 110 unique channels and over 20,000 hours of free programming available. Among the available channels are a slew of single-series channels that stream episodes of shows such as The Love Boat, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Andy Griffith Show, The Carol Burnett Show, NCIS, 48 Hours, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Beverly Hills 90210, Baywatch, Dynasty, Shameless UK, South Park, Frasier, Cheers, Family Ties, King of Queens and more.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Fremantle
On offer from Fremantle, the game show Password pairs celebrities and members of the public to attempt to convey mystery words to each other. “In Asia, we have seen a renaissance of our evergreen game shows like Family Feud and The Price is Right,” says Ganesh Rajaram, general manager and executive VP of sales in Asia. “Password will be another great addition to this.”
World Screen News
UKTV’s Drama Commissions First Original
UKTV’s free-to-air channel Drama has commissioned its first original, the six-part series Outrageous, from Firebird Pictures. Written by Sarah Williams (Small Island, Flesh and Blood, The Long Song), the series will tell the true story of the six Mitford sisters, who refused to play by the rules in the 1930s and whose scandalous lives made headlines around the world.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Launches Digital-First Comedy Channel
BBC Studios has launched Funny Parts, a new digital comedy channel, with three brand-new shows. Funny Parts is focused on new short-form comedy and entertainment content, which it presents alongside moments from BBC Studios’ comedy catalog, including This Country, Famalam and The Young Offenders. The new shows that launched with the channel are Hack Attack, Little Rants and Sound Off. Episodes will drop daily.
World Screen News
BBC Two, PBS Co-Commission Disco Doc Series
BBC Two and PBS have commissioned a landmark series from BBC Studios that examines the rise and fall of disco and celebrates its continuing musical and cultural legacy. Disco Inferno: The Sound of the Underground (w.t.) promises the definitive story of the people who forged a new form of music and dance and pioneered a social movement, as told by the original musicians, promoters and innovators as well as modern-day musical icons.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: eOne Family Brands
EOne Family Brands’ Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers—the first to be born on Earth. Together with the humans who take them in, they redefine what it means to be a family. PJ Masks Power Heroes features the classic heroes alongside new faces with all-new powers....
World Screen News
CBS Studios Expands International Co-Pro Slate
CBS Studios has expanded its international co-production slate with projects in Australia, Spain and France. The new titles include Gold Diggers, produced by CBS Studios with The Alliance for Australia’s ABC, which will center on two sisters who flock to the 1850s gold rush in Australia to find newly rich husbands. Jack Yabsley serves as writer.
World Screen News
Pulse Films Taps Judy Counihan for Scripted Role
Pulse Films, part of VICE Media Group, has appointed Academy Award winner Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures and was the executive producer on two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga. Prior to that, she was CEO of Solution 3 Productions, part of All3Media.
World Screen News
UKTV’s Cherie Hall on Programming Strategy for Dave
Amid the UKTV bouquet, Dave has stood out with its veritable feast of UKTV Original comedy hits from some of the biggest stars in the U.K. The programming slate is diversifying, though, as Cherie Hall, Dave’s channel director, tells World Screen. WS: How has Dave been performing over the...
World Screen News
Jellyfish Pictures Restructures Leadership Team
Jellyfish Pictures has restructured its leadership team and made new key appointments to support its growth plans to broaden its product offering and expand into new markets. Among the new hires is David Patton, formerly global president of brand experience and advertising at Technicolor Creative Studios, who will serve as CEO. He will work closely with founder Phil Dobree to spearhead long-term growth.
World Screen News
Best in Miniature Returning to CBC
Best in Miniature, produced by marblemedia, is set to return for a second season on CBC and CBC Gem on February 19, 2023. Season two welcomes ten new artists from across Canada and the world to compete by building their dream home in miniature form. Actress, writer and comedian Aba Amuquandoh (CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes) returns as host, while miniature expert Emma Waddell and interior designer Michael Lambie again serve as judges.
World Screen News
True and the Rainbow Kingdom Deals in Turkey, the Balkans
Guru Studio’s True and the Rainbow Kingdom brand continues to expand its reach, with Fauna Entertainment securing new licensing and media deals in Turkey and the Balkans. True and the Rainbow Kingdom has been licensed to Cartoon Network Turkey, which will begin airing the show in February 2023, with a debut on Bosnian national television channel Hayatovci in 2023.
World Screen News
Love Island Adaptation for Israeli Streamer
Free TV, a new streaming service that is slated to launch in Israel at the beginning of 2023, has ordered its own version of Love Island. The series will be produced by Armoza Productions, part of ITV Studios. Filming will take place in May 2023, and the show is expected to air as early as summer 2023.
World Screen News
FOX Entertainment & McG Tie Up
FOX Entertainment and writer, producer and director McG (Supernatural, Lethal Weapon, We Are Marshall) have entered into a broadcast direct development deal. Under the pact, McG and his production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision, will develop and produce drama series for FOX, which will own and distribute the programming created under the partnership.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Passion Distribution
Passion Distribution has on offer Dinosaur with Stephen Fry, fronted by the eponymous British actor, comedian and writer. “Dinosaurs are a subject of endless interest and fascination in every country on the planet, and using cutting-edge technology, this groundbreaking series immerses audiences in a 360-degree dinosaur world,” says Robert Bassett, senior sales manager.
Comments / 0