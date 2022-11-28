ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Officials ID person who died in Mineral County jail

The name of a man suspected to have died by suicide last weekend in Superior was released on Wednesday. Shane T. Pelletier, age 34, was found dead on Nov. 26 in the Mineral County jail, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. The Montana Department of Justice Division of...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Heroin, Meth, and Pills

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 25th, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for having an expired registration. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Mathew Brown. The officer knew that Brown was on felony probation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Barricaded suspect in 2300 block of Johnson St. taken into custody

UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:74 a.m. The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:. "The suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment from an injury sustained during the original incident on November 28, 2022. Police will...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous

Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions

KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Highest-paying business jobs in Missoula

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy