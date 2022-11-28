Read full article on original website
Officials ID person who died in Mineral County jail
The name of a man suspected to have died by suicide last weekend in Superior was released on Wednesday. Shane T. Pelletier, age 34, was found dead on Nov. 26 in the Mineral County jail, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. The Montana Department of Justice Division of...
Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Heroin, Meth, and Pills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 25th, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for having an expired registration. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Mathew Brown. The officer knew that Brown was on felony probation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Police standoff ends safely in Missoula
A police investigation closed roads in the area of the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula on Tuesday.
Barricaded suspect in 2300 block of Johnson St. taken into custody
UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:74 a.m. The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:. "The suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment from an injury sustained during the original incident on November 28, 2022. Police will...
Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Missoula Attorney Explains Long Delays in Resolving Court Cases
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a recent conversation with Chief Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings on the KGVO Talk Back program, he provided an explanation for a listener concerned about how long it takes for cases to make it through the criminal justice system in Missoula. Delays are...
Missoula standoff prompts advisory from Missoula County Public Schools
MCPS notes that there is a large law enforcement presence on Johnson Street near the Southgate Mall due to a person barricaded inside a building.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
Road hazards: Semi blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, chains required Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — A number of hazards exist this morning for people traveling in Western Montana. A semi crash is blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, 13.25 miles north of Junction U.S. 287 North. Chains are required for towing units traveling over Lookout Pass. High profile vehicles are advised...
Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions
KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
Missoula changes project review to streamline housing development
The changes are intended to address the delay in reviewing development applications in hopes of expediting housing reviews.
Highest-paying business jobs in Missoula
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Breathtaking Video Shows Missoula as a Stunning Winter Wonderland
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah
RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
