goshockers.com
TF Preview: Shocker Multi (Dec. 1-2)
WICHITA – Wichita State track and field's multi-event athletes will open their indoor season Thursday and Friday at the Shocker Multi in the Heskett Center. The men's heptathlon begins Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and continues Friday at 12:30 p.m., while the women's pentathlon takes place Friday at noon. "We...
Former Shocker Teddy Allen to play at Koch Arena for new Wichita pro basketball team
The Skykings are backed by a wealthy investor and want to make a splash in Wichita this spring.
goshockers.com
Letter from the AD: Wichita State Athletics
We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends! We are thankful to have a loyal and passionate fan base to share memories with this season. We always strive to do things The Shocker Way by instilling our core values, developing our student-athletes and creating an environment of competitive excellence. Over the next five years, we have set lofty strategic objectives including reaching a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average, 1,000 community service hours annually by the athletic department staff and student-athletes and 15 AAC championships.
Meet Miro Little, a top-rated international Baylor recruit for the Sunrise basketball team
Little will be one of the many future stars playing for Sunrise at the Air Capitol Hoopfest this week at Koch Arena.
goshockers.com
Foster, Kelly, Rohling Named All-Conference
WICHITA, Kan. – Three members of the Wichita State volleyball team were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Conference teams, the conference announced Tuesday. Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster and redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly were selected First Team All-Conference, while junior opposite Sophia Rohling was tabbed to the Second Team.
goshockers.com
Stout Snags Defensive Player of the Week
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State redshirt sophomore middle blocker Morgan Stout was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It's the first weekly award of the season for Stout, who joins Natalie Foster as Shockers who have been named AAC Defensive Player of the Week in 2022.
goshockers.com
Registration Open for Shocker Winter Camps
WICHITA -- The Wichita State track and field team is putting on two sessions of hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump and speed development camps coached by head coach Steve Rainbolt and horizontal jumps coach Heidi Benton, along with current and former WSU athletes. The camps are open to any and all, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender. This camp is suitable for athletes ages 11-18 (6th-12th grade) of all levels, beginner to advanced.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front invades on Tuesday, light snow for some
Hopefully you all enjoyed a nice late fall afternoon here in the Sunflower State. Most of us made it to the 50s and even a few in the lower 60s. Temperatures take a tumble out there as our next cold front is knocking on our doorstep to the north. We watch that front begin to work into far northwest Kansas overnight. With it, winds switch and a few flurries will be possible. We have a wide range of temperatures tonight in the 20s to 40s. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your night will be.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climb and fall throughout the upcoming week
After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain. We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday...
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
wichitabyeb.com
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita
It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds picking up, temp whiplash through the weekend
Temperatures will be the main story for the rest of the week. We stay cold tonight with lows in the 20s for most across the region and partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will pick up starting Thursday, with gusts up to 50 MPH at times tomorrow. This is the warm weather direction and will help to pull in warmer temperatures as we approach the weekend.
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
