ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 10

Libs are nuts
5d ago

what a waste of time. all because he married a couple before they gave birth to their child during the nazi covid restrictions.

Reply(1)
2
Debra Kagle
5d ago

Sentenced? Thats called a slap on the hand as if he gave out candy. Investigate. He has done worse.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Flint Journal

Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison

CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death

FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Suspect missing following assault

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the home was cleared, and...
CARO, MI
MLive

Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Boy, 10, accused of having hit list, bringing knife to school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WNEM) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of having a hit list targeting children who were mean to him and called him names. Prosecutors in Macomb County say that on Tuesday, the boy brought a knife to Prevail Academy in Mount Clemens. There, investigators said he asked...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
WILX-TV

Be alert: Ingham County Sheriff warns farmers of diesel thefts

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for farmers to be vigilant following several fuel thefts. According to authorities, someone has been stealing diesel fuel from tractors in Aurelius and Leslie townships. The Sheriff’s Office wants farmers to be aware of the thefts and to report anything suspicious.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fallout from rap video by inmates shot in prison cell has been severe, says prisoner's mother

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's a story we brought you earlier this week - two aspiring rappers in big trouble after filming a rap video in their own prison cell. But they're also shining a light on the conditions they're living in at the Macomb Correctional facility. The music video made headlines, racked up thousands of views, and is raising awareness about prison conditions.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flushing candlewalk

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on today. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes.
FLUSHING, MI
MLive

Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy