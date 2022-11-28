Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Kayak Fisherman Lands Big Ol’ Halibut Off The Coast Of Alaska
Now there is just something about someone fishing in a kayak in the ocean that’s different. A massive waterbody with creatures big enough to swallow you and the boat you’re in… it just seems more intense. Then to go after large fish, it seems pretty crazy. There’s...
WDW News Today
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
a-z-animals.com
Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat
Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat. Fishing always has an element of mystery to it. Once you toss your line in the water, you really don’t know what could be lurking beneath the surface! In most freshwater environments, river monsters are the worst things you can encounter, but in the ocean who knows what sorts of things you could accidentally hook? In a recently uploaded TikTok, we see just how crazy the ocean’s creatures can be, and also get a bit of insight into a practice that is harming sea life.
Experience: we were shipwrecked after our boat hit a whale
We were sinking fast. I sat on deck, watching for help, preparing for death
Phys.org
Project aims to use concrete reefs to increase marine biodiversity off the Danish coast
When cycling across the Bryggebroen bridge at Fisketorvet, you see three concrete sculptures emerging from the water surface in the inner harbor of Copenhagen. But it is actually only when you get under water that the work of art really begins to come to life. Here you can see that the sculptures are filled with cracks that will eventually become a habitat for seaweed and fish.
Watch the Adorable Moment Dog Meets a Friendly Humpback Whale
"This is the first time he has really gotten up close and personal with a whale!" a spokesperson for the Monterey Bay Whale Watch told Newsweek.
WATCH: Manatee Joins Massive Alligator for a Swim in Florida State Park
A viral video captures a manatee curiously and fearlessly swimming after an alligator at a Florida state park. Dennis Osha, a wildlife photographer from Sarasota, filmed the two animals as they peacefully swam in the Myakka River this past summer. He posted the footage to his Instagram. “I just took...
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Moment 30-foot humpback whale approaches divers in French Polynesia
A diving group had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter after they were approached by a curious 30-foot humpback whale off the coast of French Polynesia in September.Footage filmed by Kayleigh Grants shows the huge mammal swimming between the divers and breaching the surface, with its pectoral fins just inches away.Such encounters are rare, and have only happened to the diver a handful of times in her decade-long career.“It’s like babysitting a 40-ton animal. They really do have the playful nature of a toddler of any species, even a human toddler,” Grants said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shapps confirms £700m investment in Sizewell C nuclear plantEngland fans dine in Qatari mansion after owner spots Premier League shirtInterior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space
Kitesurfer Runs Into A Humpback Whale Off The Coast Of California
There’s extreme, then there’s kiteboarding over a whale, extreme. Kiteboarding is exactly what it sounds like. An adrenaline junkies game that involves a board and you holding onto a kite for dear life as it pulls you across the top of the water as fast as the wind will take you.
Phys.org
A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean
Hair-raising photos of newly discovered sea creatures that evolved to survive the world's deepest depths reveal an extraordinary look at life from the abyss. Images were released earlier this month of several previously unknown fish discovered in the Indian Ocean off of Australia's remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A blind eel with transparent, gelatinous skin was among the never-before-seen specimens.
divenewswire.com
Aggressor Adventures Welcomes New Travel Planners
Aggressor Adventures® has added four Travel Planners to their team of experienced, full-service travel agents. Marisa Harris, Zoe Jones, and Megan White will help travelers plan their adventures of a lifetime aboard Aggressor Liveaboards® worldwide scuba yachts, Aggressor Nile River Cruises®, Aggressor Floating Resorts®, and at Aggressor Safari Lodges® in Sri Lanka. Taylor Bradley has joined the Aggressor Detours travel department to assist guests with airline and add-on travel packages.
forscubadivers.com
Whale Shark Practically Swallows Diver
Hard to believe, but apparently a diver was actually swallowed and eventually spit out by a whale shark. There is a diver incident report on the Divers alert network website that records an incident where a 62 year old advanced open water diver was actually swallowed by a whale shark. Whale sharks, the world largest fish, are filter feeders and considered to be gentle giants.
Manatee death total could top 2021's record of 1,100
Manatees feed on sea grass, and experts say pollution has killed off that sea grass, especially off Florida’s east coast in Brevard County.
a-z-animals.com
See The Galapagos Marine Iguana Look Like An Underwater Godzilla
See The Galapagos Marine Iguana Look Like An Underwater Godzilla. If the Godzilla movie was set in an underwater world, Hollywood executives wouldn’t need to look hard to find the perfect star. The Galapagos Marine Iguana is the only sea-going iguana and lives only in the Galapagos Islands. The...
