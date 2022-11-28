ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Daily Mail

The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat

Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
WDW News Today

Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat

Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat. Fishing always has an element of mystery to it. Once you toss your line in the water, you really don’t know what could be lurking beneath the surface! In most freshwater environments, river monsters are the worst things you can encounter, but in the ocean who knows what sorts of things you could accidentally hook? In a recently uploaded TikTok, we see just how crazy the ocean’s creatures can be, and also get a bit of insight into a practice that is harming sea life.
Phys.org

Project aims to use concrete reefs to increase marine biodiversity off the Danish coast

When cycling across the Bryggebroen bridge at Fisketorvet, you see three concrete sculptures emerging from the water surface in the inner harbor of Copenhagen. But it is actually only when you get under water that the work of art really begins to come to life. Here you can see that the sculptures are filled with cracks that will eventually become a habitat for seaweed and fish.
The Independent

Moment 30-foot humpback whale approaches divers in French Polynesia

A diving group had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter after they were approached by a curious 30-foot humpback whale off the coast of French Polynesia in September.Footage filmed by Kayleigh Grants shows the huge mammal swimming between the divers and breaching the surface, with its pectoral fins just inches away.Such encounters are rare, and have only happened to the diver a handful of times in her decade-long career.“It’s like babysitting a 40-ton animal. They really do have the playful nature of a toddler of any species, even a human toddler,” Grants said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shapps confirms £700m investment in Sizewell C nuclear plantEngland fans dine in Qatari mansion after owner spots Premier League shirtInterior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space
Phys.org

A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean

Hair-raising photos of newly discovered sea creatures that evolved to survive the world's deepest depths reveal an extraordinary look at life from the abyss. Images were released earlier this month of several previously unknown fish discovered in the Indian Ocean off of Australia's remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A blind eel with transparent, gelatinous skin was among the never-before-seen specimens.
divenewswire.com

Aggressor Adventures Welcomes New Travel Planners

Aggressor Adventures® has added four Travel Planners to their team of experienced, full-service travel agents. Marisa Harris, Zoe Jones, and Megan White will help travelers plan their adventures of a lifetime aboard Aggressor Liveaboards® worldwide scuba yachts, Aggressor Nile River Cruises®, Aggressor Floating Resorts®, and at Aggressor Safari Lodges® in Sri Lanka. Taylor Bradley has joined the Aggressor Detours travel department to assist guests with airline and add-on travel packages.
forscubadivers.com

Whale Shark Practically Swallows Diver

Hard to believe, but apparently a diver was actually swallowed and eventually spit out by a whale shark. There is a diver incident report on the Divers alert network website that records an incident where a 62 year old advanced open water diver was actually swallowed by a whale shark. Whale sharks, the world largest fish, are filter feeders and considered to be gentle giants.
a-z-animals.com

See The Galapagos Marine Iguana Look Like An Underwater Godzilla

See The Galapagos Marine Iguana Look Like An Underwater Godzilla. If the Godzilla movie was set in an underwater world, Hollywood executives wouldn’t need to look hard to find the perfect star. The Galapagos Marine Iguana is the only sea-going iguana and lives only in the Galapagos Islands. The...
MARYLAND STATE

