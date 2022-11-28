Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
shorefrontnews.com
Welcome Back Floridian Diner!
How great to see the original Floridian Diner reopened under new owners and new name – Floridian Plaza Diner. I previously enjoyed many excellent meals for decades going back to the early 1970’s at the Floridian Diner. Over the years, we have seen the demise of too many diners. Diners have been part of my life from teenage years to today. Eating out is a periodic ritual with either friends or family. Portions are generous. Who never took a doggie bag home with leftovers to eat the next day. Between the customary soup, salad, rolls, coleslaw and pickles along with the main course — dinner could satisfy the heartiest appetite. Many time, we bagged our desserts to go. Neighborhoods all over NYC have seen changes over time. Many new immigrant groups sometimes favor their own ethnic foods and restaurants. Diners have also lost customers over time to numerous fast food restaurants. Many of their menus have expanded to also include breakfast items and a greater variety of items to select from for lunch or dinner. Remember these people are our neighbors. Our local entrepreneurs who own and operate diners have continued to invest in our community creating new employment opportunities. They work long hours, pay taxes and provide local employment. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they don’t eat either.Why not honor the found memories we had at diners which have come and gone by continuing to patronize our remaining diners. Here’s hoping that handful of remaining Kings County diners including the Floridian Plaza Diner don’t go the way of the dinosaurs into permanent extinction.
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
fox5ny.com
Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx, TMZ reports
NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified the body of a man found dead as Frank Vallelonga. TMZ reports he is the actor from the movie 'Green Book'. The 60-year-old's body was found Monday just before 4 a.m. on Oak Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.
Knock Out Game in the Subway?
MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 130 apartments for seniors in Bedford Park in the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 130 newly constructed apartments for seniors at 2850 Webster Ave. in the Bronx. Eligible applicants for this lottery can earn up to $60,050. The studios and one bedrooms are stabilized and will only be rented to New Yorkers who qualify for Section 8 vouchers. This means the rent is technically zero.
NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families
City Hall is opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle, city officials said Tuesday. The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management. It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services. It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS. This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela. The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel, The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel. Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 million
Every once in a while, we'll take a look at current real estate listings in The Bronx for available properties for sale just to see what's going on in the borough and each time we do, we'll spot something that catches our eye.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC straphanger speaks out after getting burned in acid attack: I was ‘on fire’
A Brooklyn straphanger who suffered every rider’s worst nightmare Friday when a deranged woman randomly tossed suspected acid in her face told The Post she works with the mentally ill — and something desperately needs to be done. The 21-year old Kings County Hospital worker, who asked not to be named, said she was left feeling as if her face “was on fire” when her attacker splashed the caustic liquid at her around 1:10 a.m. “She seemed delirious and aggressive to me,” said the healthcare worker, who was headed to her job at the time and may now need a skin graft...
fox5ny.com
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops
Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said. The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report. The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him. Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said. “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
brickunderground.com
How much to tip building staff, tipping advice from a veteran doorman, & more
This week readers visted Brick Underground for our annual holiday tipping guide. We updated how much you should give your doorman, super, porter, and other building staff this year in part to reflect the impact of inflation. Also of interest: A 22-year veteran doorman in an Upper East Side rental...
